I just found the mother of all Anti-Prime Day deals! This trio of fast primes costs less than most single lenses
A bundle of Tokina 23mm, 33mm, and 56mm f/1.4 lenses is under $600 at B&H right now
Picking up a third-party lens is often the more affordable route than matching the lens brand to the one on the front of the camera. Case in point: photographers can pick up a three-lens bundle from Tokina for under $600 at B&H right now. The photography retailer is selling a set of three Tokina f/1.4 prime lenses for just $577, which is more than half off.
The set includes the Tokina 23mm, 33mm, and 56mm f/1.4 ATM-X lenses for Sony’s APS-C E Mount cameras. (Tokina also makes these lenses for Fujifilm X, but they’re only available individually this way, albeit still at a discount.)
Shooting with prime lenses rather than zoom typically means brighter apertures, but less versatility. Picking up three different focal lengths helps negate some of that limited versatility, while maintaining a bright f/1.4 aperture.
While many cheap third-party lenses don’t have autofocus, the Tokina 23mm, 33mm, and 56mm f/1.4 lenses still have autofocus motors and electronic contacts to share data with the camera body.
All three lenses also feature a dedicated de-clicked aperture ring. Because each of the three lenses is a similar size, all three can also use the same 52mm threaded filters.
This bundle deal gives photographers and videographers three prime lenses for focal length versatility with a bright f/1.4 aperture. The lenses are also on sale individually for crop sensor Sony E and Fujifilm X mounts for the 23mm, 33mm, and 56mm for $200 each.
I haven’t personally tried any of Tokina’s ATM-X lenses (although, at this price, I’m sorely tempted. The 23mm would probably already be in my cart if I didn’t already have a wide-angle prime).
The Tokina 56mm f/1.4, however, has a five-star rating from users on B&H, with several reviewers commenting on how sharp and lightweight the lens is. The biggest complaint seems to be dark corners, so there’s some vignetting to contend with.
The Tokina 56mm is optically similar to the Viltrox AF 56mm f/1.4, a lens DCW gave 4.5 stars and is also discounted to $191 at B&H, available in Sony E, Fujifilm X, and Nikon Z. Viltrox also has a similar design in their 23mm f/1.4 (4.5 stars) and 33mm f/1.4 lenses (4.5 stars), which are also discounted for Prime Day.
The three-lens bundle for under $600 isn’t the only cheap lens available this week. Browse more Prime Day lens deals for under $250.
