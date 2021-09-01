The best Panasonic G7 deals in September 2021

The Panasonic Lumix G7 produces high-quality images and is an ideal purchase for enthusiasts looking for a compact system camera without the high costs of a DSLR.

A particularly neat feature is the ability to extract images from 4K video footage. 4K Pre-Burst is even better, as the Panasonic G7 will record at 30fps for one second before the shutter button is pressed and for one second after, giving photographers ample opportunity to capture that perfect moment.

This is especially handy if you find you’re usually a split-second too late when pushing the button on other cameras.

The downside of these 4K shooting options though, is that it reduces megapixel count to 8MP, but you can still do a lot with such an image. If you’re shooting images conventionally, meanwhile, you'll be able to do so at the full 16MP of the Lumix camera's Micro Four Thirds sensor.

Naturally, the Lumix G7 is packed with other features any photographer needs. We’re talking about the touch-sensitive display, quick autofocus system, and a large, clear electronic viewfinder.

There are also plenty of compatible Micro Four Thirds lenses that you can use with the body, not just from Panasonic but from the likes of Olympus, Sigma and others.

All in all, the Panasonic G7 is a feature-rich camera that makes many much more expensive models look a bit ordinary.

Panasonic G7 key specs A feature-rich camera with exceptional value for money Type: | Sensor: Micro Four Thirds | Megapixels: 16MP | Autofocus: 49-point AF | Screen type: 3-inch, 104,000 dots | Maximum continuous shooting speed: 8fps | Movies: 4K (UHD) | User level: Beginner/enthusiast 4K Pre-Burst feature Excellent value 16MP a little dated Not the prettiest camera

Read more

• Should I buy a Panasonic G7?

• Best Micro Four Thirds camera

• The best Micro Four Thirds lenses for your Olympus or Panasonic camera