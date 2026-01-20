Only weeks on the market, this full-frame powerhouse tops Japan’s best-selling camera charts – Again!

This camera captured early attention but now it leads multiple best-seller lists across Japan

Japan's camera market moves fast, and last month was no exception. Now, a mirrorless full-frame camera released for retail shipping on December 18th led new charts for the entire month, and it had done so before – a blockbuster start that no other camera model could match, ultimately becoming the No. 1 best-selling camera in Japan.

While our previous report covered how this camera took Yodobashi Camera's charts by storm and topped the sales figures for the second half of December, this news is about the best-selling cameras at Map Camera for the entire month of December – highlighting that this new camera didn't just dominate the market for two weeks, but the entire month.

According to Map Camera, it outsold all four Fujifilm models ranked from second to fifth combined (!), making it clear that this launch wasn't just a strong start; it was a bit of a record-breaking one.

The camera in question features a combination of cutting-edge image processing, AI-powered AF (autofocus), and blackout-free continuous shooting, and promises to perform great for both enthusiasts and professionals.

For a model that marks the first new A7 release in four years, the overwhelming demand and rapid sales speak volumes about Sony's reputation and the market's appetite for its latest technology... Drumroll... It's the Sony A7 V.

We tested the new Sony A7 V camera; you can read our hands-on review here . And here is how it performs in a snowstorm, handling one of the hardest subjects to photograph (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

1. Sony A7 V

2. Fujifilm X-T30 III

3. Fujifilm X-M5

4. Fujifilm X-E5

5. Fujifilm X-T5

6. OM System OM-3

7. Nikon Z5 II

8. Ricoh GR IV

9. Sony A7C II

10. Ricoh GR IIIx

Fujifilm's strong showing

The Fujifilm X-T30 III is a subtle update to Fuji’s entry-level X-T camera, and here is our full hands-on Fujifilm X-T30 III review (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

While Sony's launch stole the spotlight, Fujifilm dominated the top 10 best-selling cameras of Japan in December. The X-T30 III, X-M5, X-E5, and X-T5 filled the second through fifth positions on Map Camera's list, showing that the brand's compact, entry-level, and mid-range mirrorless cameras remain highly popular.

The X-T30 III, in particular, benefited from the new XC13-33mm lens kit released in mid-December, boosting sales and appealing to new users entering the Fujifilm ecosystem. Meanwhile, the X-M5 and X-E5 continued to attract fans seeking affordability and versatility, especially for casual video shooting and lightweight travel setups.

Other notable rankings

It's a retro-styled Micro Four Thirds mirrorless camera – read our full-hands on OM System OM-3 review (Image credit: James Artaius)

The rest of the top 10 featured familiar names. The OM System OM-3 returned to sixth place thanks to lens kit bundles and a price cut that made it nearly ¥10,000 (approx. $63 / £47 / AU$94) cheaper than the body alone.

Nikon's Z5 II claimed seventh, maintaining solid mid-tier popularity. Sony's A7C II slipped to ninth, likely impacted by the A7 V's meteoric rise, while Ricoh's GR IV and GR IIIx rounded out the list.

Surprisingly, the Canon EOS R6 Mark III, which had debuted at number one in a previous ranking, did not make the top 10 this time, reflecting the camera's slower uptake compared to its predecessor.

Japan's market never stands still

December's Map Camera data highlights how quickly new releases can reshape the market. The A7 V's ability to dominate both the second half and the full month of December, when being released on the 18th of December, is a clear sign that anticipation, cutting-edge technology, and precise launch timing are key to success in Japan's competitive camera landscape.

With supply now backordered but all pre-orders fulfilled, it remains to be seen whether Sony can maintain this momentum into January 2026, or if Fujifilm or other rivals will challenge the top spot.

And for photographers looking to secure this full-frame mirrorless powerhouse, now is still a good time to act, but some retailers like Wex Photo already list the Sony A7 C as "awaiting stock" in the UK, while B&H Photo highlights the camera as a "Top Seller" in the US.

