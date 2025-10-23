The Fujifilm X100VI has earned viral fame, but the compact camera doesn’t have any optical zoom to speak of. Fujifilm’s newest lens, however, may be an enticing choice for photographers looking to build their own compact camera system with a travel mirrorless and small lens. The Fujifilm XC 13-33mm f/3.5-6.3 OIS is the smallest and lightest zoom lens in Fujifilm's current list of X-Mount optics.

The 13-33mm lens covers the equivalent of a 20-50mm lens on a full-frame camera, yet the lens adds just 1.48 inches / 37.5mm to the front of the camera body and weighs 4.4 oz / 125g.

While the size of the lens mounted on a camera isn’t going to compete with the pocketable size of the X100VI, the new zoom does compete in weight. The new Fujifilm X-T30 III with the battery and SD card weighs 13.3 oz / 378 g. The new lens weighs 4.4 oz / 125g. That makes for a system that’s 17.7 oz / 503g. The Fujifilm X100VI comes in at 18.3 oz / 521 g and doesn’t have any optical zoom.

To get down to that size, the new 13-33mm lens doesn’t have the brightest aperture at f/3.5-6.3, but I can still see the lens being a favorite among photographers looking for a compact camera alternative.

The 13-33mm lens retracts when not in use for added portability (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

Along with having the versatility of zoom, the lens can focus as close as .25x. That’s not enough to be considered a macro or even a half macro, but it adds some additional versatility.

A key feature of the lens is optical stabilization, a perk considering the X-T30 III body doesn’t have any built into the body. That stabilization is rated for up to four stops.

The new lens is constructed from 10 elements in nine groups. Fujifilm says it's designed to suppress the wide-angle distortion, curvature, and chromatic aberration. The nine-blade aperture, meanwhile, is designed to help create more rounded bokeh than seven-blade XC lenses.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The quickest way to get the new 13-33mm lens is paired with the new X-T30 III in the kit, which retails for $1,149 / £999 / AU$1,949 with shipping beginning November 20. The lens won’t be available to purchase on its own until January 2026 at a $399 / £329 / AU$649 list price.

You may also like

Read the full Fujifilm X-T30 III review. Or, browse the best Fujifilm lenses.