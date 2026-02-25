Adobe Firefly, the software giant’s AI platform, can generate videos – but now the platform can also create an edited video from real camera footage. Firefly Quick Cut is an AI-driven tool that gives creators a jump start by creating a quick draft edit.

The new tool works by asking videographers to upload their clips and then describe what they want to create in a text prompt. Adobe notes that the instructions can be as simple as what type of video you want to create, such as a product review or interview, or as precise as uploading an entire script to work from.

Quick Cut comes with a few built-in tools to help guide that initial edit. Creators can choose the aspect ratio and set the pacing, or even set a specific final length for the video. Adobe notes that creators can also upload B-roll to a separate track in order to clearly identifythe main footage from the supporting shots.

Quick Cut is designed to be more of a starting point than a replacement for traditional video editing. Adobe describes it this way: “We designed Quick Cut to give Video creators a clear starting point they can shape, refine, and make their own. It’s a fast way to get from ‘I have clips’ to ‘I have an edit I can work with.’”

After the initial Quick Cut, videographers can then refine the results.

The tool is rolling out to Adobe Firefly, the software giant’s online-based AI platform, beginning today, February 25.

Adobe Firefly is free to try, but the free version limits the features and number of generations. Adobe is currently offering unlimited image and video generations up to 2K for Firefly Pro, Firefly Premium, and customers using the 4,000, 7,000, or 50,000 credit plans until March 16.

