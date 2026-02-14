After a blockbuster debut, this mirrorless tops Japan's best-selling chart again… but a compact camera is now breathing down its neck

The most popular camera in Japan right now: The Sony A7 V

After a record-breaking launch month, the Sony A7 V has done it again – securing the number 1 spot at Map Camera for the second month in a row.

For context: In the last rankings, the A7 V outsold the four Fujifilm models ranked from second to fifth combined – but this time, the story isn't quite as clear-cut.

Yes, Sony's latest full-frame camera secured Map Camera's number 2 slot in January 2026. But the impressive lead is shrinking, as sales have dropped sharply compared to its explosive December debut. And right behind it sits one of the most in-demand compact cameras ever…

1. Sony A7 V

2. Fujifilm X100VI

3. Fujifilm X-E5

4. Sony A7C II

5. Fujifilm X-M5

6. Fujifilm X-T30 III

7. Ricoh GR IIIx

8. Nikon Z5 II

9. Sony A6700

10. Ricoh GR IV

Second place goes to the Fujifilm X100VI, released in 2024, but even in 2026, supply remains unstable. And yet, it continues to rank near the very top of the sales chart – and if Fujifilm could ship more units consistently, this coud be a much tighter fight.

In a market increasingly leaning toward portability and everyday creativity, it represents a different kind of demand than Sony's full-frame flagship – and it's closing in.

Fujifilm has four cameras in the top ten, with two in the top three – again. Its lineup strategy is working, from compact rangefinder camera lookalikes to accessible mirrorless beginner cameras. While Sony wins the headline with the A7 V, Fujifilm wins the breadth battle.

Short-time spike or long-term sales?

The Sony A7 V has now proven it can launch explosively, sustain a number one ranking and compete despite supply issues. But January's sharp sales drop introduces a new narrative: sustainability.

Will it follow the steady, long-term success pattern of the A7C II? Or will the compact surge – led by the X100VI – reshape the top spot once supply evens out?

So, while the Sony A7 V is winning, it's no longer winning uncontested…

