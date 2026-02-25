The winners of the International Garden Photographer of the Year (IGPOTY) have been announced – and one technical detail connects two highlighted images: they were captured with the same Canon DSLR camera, which is turning 9 years old in 2026, and the same lens.

IGPOTY is one of the world's most respected photography competitions and accepts entries from amateur, semi-pro, and professional adult photographers around the world.

In the Beautiful Garden category, the choice of camera for shooting competition-worthy images was twice the Canon EOS 6D Mark II – a great all-rounder and 'first' full-frame DSLR – and the Canon EF 24-105mm L IS II USM lens – a kit zoom classic featuring 17 optical elements in 12 groups...

Highlighted images

1st Place

(Image credit: Stephen Studd/IGPOTY)

Lower Pool, Exbury Gardens by Stephen Studd

Exbury Gardens, Hampshire, England, United Kingdom

Tech details

Gear: Canon EOS 6D Mark II + Canon EF 24-105mm L IS II USM lens

Accessories: tripod, neutral density 0.75 soft graduated filter

Exposure: 1.3sec, f/22, ISO 200

Post-capture: basic image management.



"A spring morning at Exbury Gardens, photographed from the lower pool with sunlight bursting through the tree canopy – which illuminated the spectacular display of colours, that epitomises Exbury in spring."

Commended

(Image credit: Claudia Gaupp/IGPOTY)

Whispers of Wilderness by Claudia Gaupp

Gravetye Manor, Sussex, England, United Kingdom

Tech details

Gear: Canon EOS 6D Mark II + Canon EF 24-105mm f/4 L IS II USM lens

Exposure: 1/100sec, f/16, ISO 500

Post-capture: partially focus stacked two images together, basic image RAW image management.



"In summer, the gardens at Gravetye Manor are a feast for the senses. I am particularly fascinated by how the naturalistic planting blends seamlessly into the rolling hills of Sussex.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"On this balmy July evening, the sun peeked out from behind the orchard, bathing the meadow and flowerbeds in a soft golden light. Splashes of colour from Echinacea pallida, poppies and Geum lent the scene a cheerful vibrancy.

"The spirit of William Robinson's garden vision, lovingly restored by head gardener Tom Coward and his team, can be felt everywhere."

The DSLR combo

The rounded contours and efficient button layout make the 6D II a great camera to use (Image credit: Digital Camera World)

The Canon EOS 6D Mark II is a capable full-frame all-rounder launched in 2017. Its 26.2MP sensor delivers rich color and dynamic range, while 45-point AF and Dual Pixel CMOS AF ensure confident focus. Reliable handling, strong low-light performance, and proven image quality make it competition-worthy.



Launched in 2016, the Canon EF 24-105mm L IS II USM lens remains a workhorse. Its redesigned optics deliver strong centre sharpness, controlled distortion and reliable color, while 4-stop image stabilization and weather sealing ensure consistency in demanding conditions – a dependable formula behind award-winning images.

To discover more winning images, visit the International Garden Photographer of the Year website.

You might like...

Browse the best DSLRs, the best Canon cameras, and the best Canon lenses for DSLRs.

Looking for competitions to enter? Here are 10 global photo contests now open for entries from February to July.