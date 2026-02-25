This one lens covers all my photo needs – and now there's $100 off this all-in-one budget zoom
The Sony FE 24-240mm f/3.5-6.3 OSS is a 10x zoom that's incredibly versatile and promises to be your next go-to workhorse lens
If you're after a reliable, versatile, and sharp lens that covers all your shooting bases, this is the workhorse optic to consider.
The one lens that can cover multiple photographic genres is the wide telephoto Sony FE 24-240mm f/3.5-6.3 OSS, now available for $1,248 at B&H – a solid $100 saving off the usual $1,348 price tag!
This versatile superzoom lens features Optical SteadyShot and delivers sharp, stunning images. It's the perfect companion for every situation.
Juggling multiple lenses for different styles is not great – and it can be pricey. Especially when you are just starting your full-frame journey or if you recently switched to a Sony camera setup.
So, you might consider a telephoto zoom – but many fall in the 70-300mm range, which means missing out on the wide-angle shots that make landscapes and street photography pop. Plus, quality full-frame telephotos can be expensive.
But the Sony FE 24-240mm f/3.5-6.5 OSS can do it all, on a budget – this superzoom covers everything from 24mm wide-angle to 240mm telephoto, it lets you shoot wide seascapes, candid street scenes, environmental portraits, classic portraits, weddings, events, wildlife, and even sports – and all with one lens.
For photographers on a budget, this lens is a perfect tool. It's the kind of investment that pays off by replacing multiple lenses in your kit, freeing up your bag and your wallet. I even consider getting this lens for my own photography, as I am currently limited to a 24-70mm focal length at the moment – way too little reach to capture distant subjects on my Sony A7 III.
Technically, this lens packs a punch. We actually rated this lens as the "best Sony lens for travel". The Sony FE 24-240mm features Optical SteadyShot for stabilized shooting, though it does lean on in-body corrections for things like chromatic aberration – which is pretty common with many modern mirrorless lenses.
What sets it apart is its zoom range combined with consistently sharp image quality throughout. Unlike many superzoom lenses that compromise on sharpness, this Sony optic delivers crisp photos from 24mm all the way to 240mm.
Kim is a photographer, editor and writer with work published internationally. She holds a Master's degree in Photography and Media and was formerly Technique Editor at Digital Photographer, focusing on the art and science of photography. Blending technical expertise with visual insight, Kim explores photography's time-honored yet ever-evolving role in culture. Through her features, tutorials, and gear reviews, she aims to encourage readers to explore the medium more deeply and embrace its full creative potential.
