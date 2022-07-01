The best Canon camera in 2022: Canon's DSLR, mirrorless and compact cameras

What's the best Canon camera? As the world's largest camera manufacturer, Canon makes kit for every kind of photographer in every kind of category at every kind of price point, from affordable entry level gear to premium professional products.

So we've designed this guide to help you work out which is the best Canon camera for you, whether it's a straightforward point-and-shoot, a trusty DSLR, a compact content creation camera or a modern mirrorless body – and we've divided the guide accordingly, to help you out.

The Canon EOS Rebel SL3 / EOS 250D DSLR is still a good choice for first-time camera owners, newcomers and photography students, while the Canon EOS M50 Mark II M-series mirrorless camera is great for vlogging and content creation.

In the R-series mirrorless range, the Canon EOS R10 is ideal for beginners, the Canon EOS R7 is brilliant for enthusiasts and wildlife, the Canon EOS RP is a great choice to step up to full-frame photography, the Canon EOS R5 (and now the Canon EOS R5 C) unleashes the power of 8K video, with the Canon EOS R3 being the ultimate imaging machine for professionals.

Canon has also recently launched two APS-C mirrorless models, the Canon EOS R7 and Canon EOS R10, both of which are more affordable and aimed at enthusiasts.

Once you've decided which camera you want to get, you'll find lots of helpful tips and guides on using it in PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, a monthly publication which features pro photographers and Canon EOS experts. But for now, here are the best Canon cameras in each category...

The best Canon camera in 2022

Canon DSLRs

Although many people will tell you that DSLRs are outdated, heavy and a thing of the past – and subsequently that mirrorless cameras are the future – we think that DSLRs still have a lot to offer, including grippable bodies, clear optical viewfinders, great battery life and good value for money. Canon's DSLRs are split into APS-C cameras aimed at beginners and enthusiasts, and full-frame cameras that are more advanced aimed at experts and pros – and we've picked out two of each. Read our guide to the best DSLRs if you're a DSLR fan but don't know which brand to buy.

1. Canon EOS 90D Brilliant for enthusiasts, the EOS 90D is both powerful and versatile Specifications Type: DSLR Sensor: APS-C Megapixels: 32.5MP Lens mount: Canon EF-S Screen: 3.0in touch, pivot 1,040,000 dots Viewfinder: Pentaprism Max burst speed: 10fps Max video resolution: 4K User level: Enthusiast Reasons to buy + Tremendous value + Fully articulated touchscreen

Reasons to avoid - Pixel count causes noise issues - Unimpressive buffer capacity

The Canon EOS 90D is an astounding APS-C workhorse of a camera, available for a fantastic price. It combines a highest resolution of 32.5MP, with high-speed frame rate of 10fps, and it also manages glorious uncropped 4K video – none of that irritating crop that has plagued Canon cameras in the past. Its handling and ergonomics are great, and they remind us why shooting on a DSLR is such an enjoyably tactile experience. The EOS 90D is available for a welcome enthusiast price point – not to mention the fact that you get an optical viewfinder, which many people still prefer to the electronic viewfinders on mirrorless cameras. Rumors of the DSLR's death will have been greatly exaggerated if Canon keeps on producing models as good as this.

• Read more: Canon EOS 90D vs EOS 80D vs EOS 7D Mark II

2. Canon EOS Rebel SL3 / EOS 250D The Rebel SL3 is small and simple to get started with, but full of features Specifications Type: DSLR Sensor: APS-C Lens mount: Canon EF-S Screen: 3in vari-angle touchscreen, 1,040,000 dots Max burst speed: 5fps Max video resolution: 4K UHD at 25p Reasons to buy + A lightweight, intuitive DSLR + Superb Live View shooting Reasons to avoid - Larger than mirrorless rivals - Relatively few AF points

The pint-sized Canon Rebel SL2 (or EOS 200D in Europe) was a really big seller, but its successor the Rebel SL3 (aka EOS 250D in Europe) improves on it in every way. Is it the best Canon camera for beginners that you can buy right now? Canon’s top-of-the range APS-C sensor with 24.1MP of resolution delivers excellent image quality, and Live View shooting with the LCD screen so easy and intuitive, with such good autofocus, that we’d actually say this is one of the only DSLR's where composing shots with the screen is as easy as with a mirrorless camera. Canon also packs in 4K video, which was missing from the previous SL2, wrapped up in an ergonomically designed DSLR body that's one of the smallest on the market. When it comes to price, the new EOS Rebel T8i is a lot more expensive but only marginally more desirable.

3. Canon EOS 6D Mark II An affordable entry into full-frame photography, and feature packed too Specifications Type: DSLR Sensor: Full frame Megapixels: 26.2MP Lens mount: Canon EF Screen: 3.2in touch, pivot 1,040,000 dots Viewfinder: Pentaprism Max burst speed: 6.5fps Max video resolution: Full HD (1080p) User level: Enthusiast Reasons to buy + Fully articulated touchscreen + Novice-friendly but powerful too

Reasons to avoid - Full HD video not 4K - Bulkier than the EOS RP

The EOS 6D Mark II is Canon's cheapest full-frame DSLR and the next step up from the EOS 90D. It might be affordable, but it's far from basic. The advantage of a full-frame sensor is that you get more megapixels, and the pixels (photosites) are bigger and can capture more light. The 26-megapixel sensor in the EOS 6D Mark II offers a useful advantage over 24-megapixel cameras, as it has a powerful 45-point AF system for viewfinder shooting and Canon's Dual Pixel CMOS AF for live view photography, as well as a decent 6.5fps continuous shooting speed. What we really love is the streamlined handling and control layout and the fully articulating rear screen. If you can afford the extra over the APS-C format EOS 90D (above), the EOS 6D Mark II would be our top recommendation as the best Canon camera for enthusiasts.

Read more: Best lenses for the Canon EOS 6D Mark II

4. Canon EOS 5D Mark IV It's the camera countless pros use as their day to day workhorse Specifications Type: DSLR Sensor: Full frame Megapixels: 30.4MP Screen: 3.0in fixed touchscreen, 1,620,000 dots Viewfinder: Optical Max burst speed: 7fps Max video resolution: 4K User level: Professional Reasons to buy + Great 61-point AF system + 30.4MP sensor

Reasons to avoid - Burst speed an average 7fps - Big crop factor for 4K video

While the EOS R mirrorless models in the next section offer new wave of stills and video features, the DSLR design still has lots of advantages – including a lag-free optical viewfinder, better handling with bigger lenses, and much better battery life. Pros have long embraced the Canon EOS 5D Mark IV as a sturdy, versatile workhorse, and we believe it's even been used to film scenes on the hit TV show The Mandalorian, and while some predict it's the end of the line for the EOS 5D DSLR series, the 5D Mark IV is likely to be one of the best cameras for professionals for some time to come. It's not a specialist camera designed to do justice to a particular genre of photography, but rather a robust all-rounder that can turn its hand to almost any assignment. The 61-point autofocus system is fast and powerful, and Canon's Dual Pixel CMOS AF technology makes Live View AF fast and snappy too. The 30.4-megapixel resolution isn't the highest, but it gives a balance of resolution and low-light, low-noise performance.

Read more: Canon EOS 5D Mark IV vs EOS 6D Mark II

5. Canon EOS-1D X Mark III This pro DSLR is still the bee's knees for sport photography, but pricey! Specifications Type: DSLR Sensor: Full frame Megapixels: 20.1MP Lens mount: Canon EF Screen: 3.2in fixed, 2,100,000 dots Viewfinder: Pentaprism Max burst speed: 16fps / 20fps Max video resolution: 4K User level: Enthusiast/Professional Reasons to buy + Super-fast, reliable shooting + Uncropped 4K Reasons to avoid - Fixed LCD screen - Expensive, of course

The Canon EOS-1D X Mark III turned out to be much, much more than we were expecting. Not only is it an update to the 1D X workhorse series beloved by professionals worldwide, it's also an important step forward for DSLRs generally, boasting deep-learning AF, uncropped 4K (something that had been missing from Canon cameras for quite some time), a revamped control system and much more besides. If you need a camera that just shoots and shoots, with whip-smart AF and an indomitable burst rate... well, you probably don't need us to tell you twice. But we'll do it anyway: the Canon EOS-1D X Mark III is an astonishing camera. We do hear talk that it could be the last pro Canon sports DSLR and that its replacement will be mirrorless, but in this game, nothing happens until it happens!

Canon mirrorless

Canon now makes mirrorless cameras in two ranges: EOS R and EOS M. This time, though, they use different lens mounts and are aimed at very different users. The smaller APS-C EOS M cameras are for non-professional hobbyists and beginners (though they also appeal to bloggers and vloggers).

The newer, EOS R models use a new cutting-edge RF lens mount and comprises both full-frame bodies for enthusiasts up to professionals, as well as APS-C cameras for new and graduating users. Canon's not the only company making mirrorless cameras, of course – read our guide to the best mirrorless cameras for more.

6. Canon EOS M6 Mark II Canon's top EOS M is a vlogger's dream but also offers 32.5MP stills Specifications Type: Mirrorless Sensor: APS-C size Megapixels: 32.5MP Screen type: 3in tilting touchscreen LCD, 1.04million dots Viewfinder: No Maximum continuous shooting speed: 30fps Max video resolution: 4K User level: Beginner Reasons to buy + Amazing 14fps /30 fps burst + Impressive 32.5MP APS-C sensor

Reasons to avoid - No built-in viewfinder - EF-M lenses still limited

The EOS M series has in the past often felt a little like the unloved child of the Canon family, although with the EOS M6 Mark II, the firm finally looked to be taking its APS-C mirrorless line seriously. Now the M6 Mark II looks like it might be discontinued and replaced by the new Canon EOS R7 but we'll update this guide as soon as we know for sure. For now the Canon EOS M6 Mark II is still available and still a fantastic camera, sporting a powerhouse of a sensor in the form of a 32.5MP APS-C chip, and burst-shoot at 14fps or up to 30fps in RAW Burst mode. Then there's also uncropped 4K video, an expandable ISO maximum of 51,200 and a high-resolution tilting touchscreen. M-series cameras in the past have been appearing to attempt to carve out a niche as decent second cameras, but the M6 II makes a convincing case to be your primary camera, and it's really only the slightly meagre M-series lens selection that holds it back. Be aware that it doesn't have a viewfinder built in – there is a clip-on EVF, though, so make sure that's included in the deal when you buy.

7. Canon EOS M50 Mark II Canon's mid-range mirrorless camera is the best buy for beginners Specifications Type: Mirrorless Sensor: APS-C Lens mount: Canon EF-M Screen: 3in vari-angle touchscreen, 1,040k dots Max burst speed: 10fps Max video resolution: 4K UHD Reasons to buy + Built-in electronic viewfinder + Good articulating touchscreen Reasons to avoid - Compromised 4K video - Simplified exterior controls

On the surface this is a modest upgrade over the original Canon EOS M50, but the additions make it worth picking up over its predecessor. These include improved autofocus (along with eye detection in stills and video), along with big boons for video shooters in the form of clean HDMI out, vertical video recording and the ability to livestream direct to YouTube. Alas, while it's an excellent 1080p camera, it's a poor option for 4K – which loses Dual Pixel AF (left lumbered with contrast detect) and suffers a 1.6x crop. However, it packs a lot of other tech into its compact body, including a great 24.1MP sensor, 10fps shooting, and the fact that it has a viewfinder (which many similarly priced mirrorless cameras lack). This is a cute and easy to use camera that's really rather versatile, and it's a great mirrorless alternative to the Canon Rebel SL3/EOS 250D, but offers similar features in a smaller camera.

8. Canon EOS RP Full-frame cameras don't come much cheaper, or cuter, than this Specifications Type: Mirrorless Sensor: Full frame CMOS Megapixels: 26.2MP Monitor: 3-inch vari-angle touchscreen, 1,040k dots Continuous shooting speed: 5fps Viewfinder: EVF, 2.36 million dots Max video resolution: 4K UHD User level: Enthusiast Reasons to buy + Size, weight and low cost + Fully articulating screen Reasons to avoid - 1.6x crop and no Dual Pixel AF in 4K - Weak battery life

The EOS RP was Canon's second full-frame mirrorless camera, and it's smaller, lighter and a lot cheaper than all of the others. It's designed to be a compact, affordable and easy to use entry point into Canon's full-frame mirrorless system, and it succeeds brilliantly. Its small dimensions mean it can sometimes feel overbalanced by larger lenses, though, and the 4K video mode comes with some caveats – the image frame is cropped by a factor of 1.6 and you can't use Canon's speedy Dual Pixel CMOS AF system unless you drop the resolution to full HD. On the upside, the pictures are clear and sharp, the vari-angle touchscreen display is a real advantage for both stills and video, and the inclusion of an EF lens adaptor means you can use existing Canon DSLR lenses alongside the new but growing RF lens system. What a great camera! Is this the best Canon camera for enthusiasts? We think it's right up there with the EOS 6D Mark II DSLR.

9. Canon EOS R6 One of the best all-rounder cameras around, with class-leading AF Specifications Type: Mirrorless Sensor: Full frame CMOS Megapixels: 20.1MP Monitor: 3-inch fully articulating touchscreen, 1,620k dots Continuous shooting speed: 12fps mechanical shutter, 20fps electronic shutter Viewfinder: 0.5-inch OLED EVF, 3,690k dots, 100% coverage Max video resolution: 4K UHD User level: Enthusiast/professional Reasons to buy + Mind-blowing autofocus + Superb stabilization

Reasons to avoid - Is 20MP enough? - 4K recording limits

The EOS R6 is the serious enthusiast's model of the EOS R series, taking the place of the slightly muddled EOS R, and for those who don't need the leading-edge tech and resolution of the EOS R5 (more on which below). Its combination of speed, video and low light capabilities give it professional appeal too. What you get on the EOS R6 is a top shooting speed of 20fps, and autofocus that borrows the deep-learning tech from the EOS-1D X Mark III, meaning it gets better as you use it. The resolution is just 20.1MP, which might be too low for some tastes, but this means the pixels are larger, for better low-light performance. Indeed, the R6 even edges out the R5 in this department, with a standard ISO range of 100-102,400 that's expandable to 50-204,800. When you combine this with the introduction of Canon's 5-axis in-body image stabilization system that provides up to eight stops of effective compensation, this is a seriously capable low-light camera. It's still pretty pricey, being relatively new and all, but the EOS R6 is an amazingly capable all-rounder camera, only let done slightly by a meagre megapixel count. If you need more pixels, then the camera for you is probably next on our list...

10. Canon EOS R5 The EOS R5's next-generation tech makes it a landmark camera Specifications Type: Mirrorless Sensor: Full frame CMOS Megapixels: 45MP Monitor: 3.15-inch fully articulating touchscreen, 2,100k dots Continuous shooting speed: 12fps mechanical shutter, 20fps electronic shutter Viewfinder: 0.5-inch OLED EVF, 5,690k dots, 100% coverage Max video resolution: 8K DCI or UHD at 30p User level: Professional Reasons to buy + Incredible image quality + Exceptional 8K video Reasons to avoid - Recording limits - 4K video is average

The EOS R5 is a technological bombshell. It's Canon's new flagship mirrorless camera, and at first glance seems to be trying to corner every segment of the market at once. It's got a brand-new 45MP sensor that produces images of incredible detail thanks to a new low-pass filter, as well as the class-leading autofocus system of the EOS-1D X Mark III, with a whopping 5,940 AF points for photography and 4,500 for video. Indeed, the EOS R5's video specs are nothing short of next-generation. Uncropped 8K Raw video internally at up to 29.97fps in 4:2:2 12-bit Canon Log or HDR PQ (both H.265) in both UHD and DCI – this is cinema-quality performance. But of course, there's a catch. You've likely heard about the pretty steep recording limits that afflict the EOS R5 when shooting both 8K and 4K. While firmware has been introduced to lessen the blow of this, there's no doubt that it's definitely a drawback to the EOS R5 as a professional video tool.

11. Canon EOS R3 A top choice for working professionals who need high-resolution video and stills Specifications Type: Mirrorless Sensor size: Full-frame CMOS Megapixels: 24.1 Monitor: 3.2-inch vari-angle touchscreen, 4.15 million dots Continuous shooting speed: 30fps Viewfinder: Electronic 0.5-inch, 5.76m dots Max video resolution : 6K User level: Professional Reasons to buy + 6K Raw video + 30fps continuous shooting + Blackout-free shooting Reasons to avoid - No 8K video - Only a 24.1MP sensor - Split SD/CF Express card slots

The Canon EOS R3 is the latest addition to Canon's mirrorless lineup, offering 6K Raw video, 30fps continuous shooting and Eye control AF so you can place a focal point simply by looking at your subject. It packs a lot of advanced features which make up for the fact it's "only" 24.1MP. It might not be the highest resolution sensor, but at least when you're shooting hundreds of images in burst mode, the file sizes will be smaller and it'll take less time to transfer than if you were shooting with something like the Sony A1. The 6K and 4K video footage is crystal clear and best of all it doesn't seem to suffer from the same overheating issues as the R5 and R6. We were seriously impressed with the R3 when we got to do hands-on with it. It's a super-fast, intuitive camera that's more than capable of producing high-quality pictures and videos.

Canon compacts

DSLR and mirrorless cameras are great, but sometimes you need something smaller, cheaper or just a bit simpler to use. Below you'll find our top two Canon compact cameras picks right now, but for a wider choice, see our guide to the best point and shoot cameras.

11. Canon Elph 180 / IXUS 185 HS The perfect point and shoot family camera, combining style and value Specifications Type: Compact Sensor: 1/2.3in Megapixels: 20MP Lens: 28-224mm f/3.2-6.9 LCD: 2.7in, 230k dots Maximum continuous shooting speed: 3fps Max video resolution: 1280x720 (HD) User level: Beginner Reasons to buy + Very easy to use + Slender body Reasons to avoid - Small, low-resolution rear screen - Average image quality

Not everyone needs professional features, full-frame image quality, 4K video and interchangeable lenses. Sometimes you're just looking for a decent, simple and effective (and cheap!) little camera you can slip in a pocket and which the whole family can use. The little Powershot Elph 180 (known as the Ixus 185 in Europe) certainly passes that last test, and yet delivers some rather impressive specifications at the same time. One of the key advantages of a compact point and shoot camera over a smartphone is that you get a zoom lens, and the one on this camera has a massive 8x range, from 28-224mm. It uses a small 20-megapixel 1/2.3-inch sensor, so the picture quality is going to be adequate rather than great, but it's fine for family snaps and it can go up to ISO 1600 for shooting indoors or in low light. It even looks pretty smart, so the Elph is a really appealing (and did we mention cheap?) little snapshot camera.

Other popular Canon PowerShots:

• Canon PowerShot SX740 HS review

• Canon PowerShot SX70 HS review

12. Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III A pocket-sized camera with a flip-over screen for selfies and vlogging Specifications Type: Compact Sensor: 1in Megapixels: 20.1MP Lens: 24-100mm (equiv.) f/1.8-2.8 LCD: 3in tilting touchscreen, 1,040k dots Maximum continuous shooting speed: 30fps Max video resolution: 4K UHD User level: Beginner to intermediate Reasons to buy + Uncropped 4K with livestreaming + Large-aperture zoom lens Reasons to avoid - A little pricey - No viewfinder

When the Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark II proved unexpectedly popular with the vlogging community, Canon went all in and produced the G7 X Mark III, adding full uncropped 4K video and a 3.5mm microphone port. These features beautifully complimented lots of the strengths of the Mark II, which included a flip-out screen and a beautiful 24-100mm equivalent f/1.8-2.8 lens, making for an extremely solid all-around compact that'll do everything most vloggers need it to, and indeed many photographers, though the lack of an eye-level viewfinder is a bit of a shame. The Mark III is arguably still a little expensive, but if you can afford the outlay, you'll find it an extremely capable compact for video and stills alike.

13. Canon PowerShot G1 X Mark III DSLR image quality in a compact body Specifications Type: Compact Sensor: APS-C Megapixels: 24.2MP Lens: 24-72mm (equiv.) f/2.8-5.6 LCD: 3in vari-angle touchscreen, 1.04 million dots Maximum continuous shooting speed: 7fps Max video resolution: 4K UHD User level: Enthusiast/expert Reasons to buy + Very compact for sensor size + Excellent image quality Reasons to avoid - Limited zoom range - Powered zoom mechanism

Although pretty expensive for a compact camera, the PowerShot G1 X Mark III squeezes the same 24-megapixel APS-C sensor in its compact body as you'll find in a lot of Canon EOS DSLRs and EOS M mirrorless cameras. What's more, it's also managed to equip the PowerShot G1 X Mark III with a pretty decent standard zoom, ranging from 24-72mm. It might be pretty modest for some tastes, but thanks to the fast maximum aperture of f/2.8 at the wide end, it makes it a pretty versatile option. There's also a decent electronic viewfinder and large touchscreen at the rear, while the handling is very nicely sorted, making this a great premium compact camera.

How we test cameras

We test DSLR and mirrorless cameras both in real-world shooting scenarios and in carefully controlled lab conditions. Our lab tests measure resolution, dynamic range and signal to noise ratio. Resolution is measured using ISO resolution charts, dynamic range is measured using DxO Analyzer test equipment and DxO Analyzer is also used for noise analysis across the camera's ISO range. We use both real-world testing and lab results to inform our comments in buying guides.

Read more: How we test and review

PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine is the world's only monthly newsstand title that's 100% devoted to Canon, so you can be sure the magazine is completely relevant to your system. Every issue comes with downloadable video tutorials too.



