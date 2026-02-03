New Godox V1 Mid camera flash: compact professional lighting for “fast-paced shoots”

Godox has just announced the new V1 Mid camera flashgun, geared towards photographers “demanding professional lighting in a more compact form”.

According to the manufacturer, the new V1 Mid flashgun achieves “brighter output, more even illumination, and smoother light transitions” in an even more portable design.

This V1 Mid is the latest flashgun in Godox’s TTL Li-ion Round Head lineup – the round head providing more natural, soft light fall-off at the edges of objects compared to traditional rectangular flash heads.

Godox has designed the V1 Mid implementing its optimized optical lens group which shapes light at the output stage. In theory, this further enhances smooth transitions and even lighting across the frame.

The new V1 Mid can take up to 650 full-power flashes on a single charge with a 1.7-second recycle time. While not the fastest flash on the market, the high output and decent response time suit to photographers needing to work quickly.

Godox has slimmed the V1 Mid down, packaging its professional power into a lightweight 14.5 oz (413g) with a battery inserted. Compared to the V1 Pro, which comes in at 20.4 oz (580g), and the V100, at 21.8 oz (619g), the weight savings are significant.

However, saving weight comes at the expense of versatility. Unlike the V1 Pro and V100 models, the V1 Mid flashgun is not compatible with the SU-1 sub flash – meaning less potential to achieve more contrasty, harsher images.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The V1 Mid features a user-friendly touchscreen for easy navigation and changing settings. Another nifty feature is that the battery supports USB Type-C charging as well as charging via a standard adapter.

All in, the new Godox V1 Mid camera flashgun looks to be a good choice for photographers wanting professional-grade lighting that can easily be packed away, but who don’t mind compromising slightly on functionality.

Godox has stated an RRP of $179 (approximately £131 / AU$256) for the V1 Mid flash, but prices may vary depending on your location.

You may also like...

Our take on the best flashguns and strobes for mirrorless and DSLR cameras.