EZVIZ solves the biggest problem in outdoor security cameras with new CB8 4G Lite?
Bold claim from EZVIZ that it can solve outdoor security camera reliability with a dual-network camera
EZVIZ has introduced the new CB8 4G Lite outdoor security camera which uses dual network tech and a solar panel to ensure reliable 24/7 monitoring even where the network is unreliable or interfered with.
The 2K+ camera is battery powered, has a pan-tilt design which enables it to be turned to see a full 360-degrees of the install location, and can detect humans or vehicles using its built-in AI. It is sold with an optional solar panel to keep the battery topped up.
Obviously, for cost savings, you'll want to use Wi-Fi 6 where it's available, and the camera defaults to this, but as soon as it is dropped, the camera switches to 4G LTE so there are no gaps in the surveillance signal. This makes it possible to install the camera more easily in any location – whether that is a garage a long way from the main building, or somewhere completely remote.
For example, it could just as easily be used on a construction site or set up on remote farm buildings.
EZVIZ say the battery is 'high capacity' and offers up to three months of use, though we have yet to test this, but the company is also offering a bundle with a solar panel to keep it topped up.
For data recording, the camera can use EZVIZ's cloud services, but also features a MicroSD card slot for storage.
The camera has a 4MP sensor captures 1440P video and color night vision. There is a built-in speaker for remote communication and to act as a siren. The two built-in spotlights can illuminate subjects up to around 45ft / 15 meters, and use a feature EZVIZ call 'intelligent adaptive lighting' so that they don't wash out subjects and cause over-exposure at night, all helping pick up details at any time of day.
The camera was launched without a great deal of fanfare, and is already on sale at Amazon (the wi-fi + solar panel kit is
£99.99 discounted to £79.99 in the UK), while the same kit with 4G is £129.99 (see Amazon UK).
If you're interested in security, check out the guide to the best outdoor security cameras and the best indoor security cameras. This device also has a bit in common with a cellular trail camera designed for wildlife.
