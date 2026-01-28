This Canon DSLR dominates Amazon US & UK best-seller lists – with multiple kit options and new bodies available from $529 or £285.50

The most popular DSLR camera on Amazon right now: The Canon Rebel T7 / EOS 2000D

We all know: DSLRs aren't dead. And this one continues to prove that traditional cameras still have a market.

On Amazon US and UK, this single model dominates the DSLR charts, taking nearly every top 10 spot with body and kit bundles (new or refurbished) offered by different sellers and multiple bundle variations, with different accessories included that a shooter would need.

The Canon Rebel T7 / EOS 2000D shows that entry-level DSLRs are still high in demand – and on Amazon, you can get the body + 18-55mm kit lens new from just $529 or £285.50.

Amazon best-selling DSLRS (January 28, 2026)

The Canon Rebel T7 / EOS 2000D

Launched in 2018, the Rebel T7 / EOS 2000D is Canon's most affordable DSLR. It offers a 24MP APS-C sensor, EF-lens compatibility, built-in Wi-Fi, and NFC. Its multiple kit options and affordability keep it at the top of Amazon's DSLR charts on both sides of the Atlantic.

While its AF (autofocus) and 1080p video are basic by today's standards, it remains a reliable DSLR, especially for still photography. Its ongoing popularity reflects its balance of affordability, ease of use, and trusted Canon quality.

For market context: Canon shipped nearly 800,00 DSLRs worldwide in 2024, proving that the format still has a market despite mirrorless camera growth. The Rebel T7 / EOS 2000D's dominance on Amazon highlights that budget-friendly DSLRs still have life, particularly for beginners and students.

Regional availability and status

With Canon focusing on mirrorless systems like the EOS R line, the Rebel T7 / EOS 2000D is nearing the end of its lifecycle and is in its final production stages.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

UK

The EOS 2000D body is £479.99, and refurbished body £259, with more kit options available. The 18-55mm IS II lens kit is available for £589.99, while the EF-S 18-135mm, is marked as "discontinued."

However, through retailers such as Amazon, the camera is still widely available in kits with lenses, memory cards, and accessories, making it a viable option for now.

US

On the Canon US store, all options are currently available and not listed as "discontinued." While the single body option isn't offered, the Rebel T7 can be purchased as the EF-S 18-55mm IS II kit for $529.99 (was $579.99), or the Double Zoom Lens Kit for $639.99 (was $699.99).



Refurbished options are $249 (was $463.99) for the EF-S 18-55mm IS II Lens Kit, and $319 (was $559.99) for the Double Zoom Kit.

You might like...

Browse the best DSLRs, the best Canon cameras, and the best cameras for beginners.