Going viral on TikTok is the modern-day five minutes of fame – but when it comes to cameras, the fame has lasted far beyond five minutes. From the retro Fujifilm X100VI to the Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III, a number of cameras found viral fame so strong, that retailers struggled to keep them in stock.

But many of the cameras finding viral fame on TikTok tend to fall under one key category: Compact cameras. Social media has arguably been responsible for pushing the portable camera format once thought killed by the smartphone back into the limelight – and not just for photographers, but for influencers, Gen Z, digital minimalists, and anyone tired of smartphone photos.

The reasons behind a viral camera’s fame have been as widely varied os the models themselves. TikTokers have praised the Canon G7 X Mark III’s flattering flash and zoom lens for selfies. The strangely wonderful DJI Osmo Pocket 3 gets a nod for its built-in gimbal, simplifying video shoots. The Fujifilm X100VI earned viral fame for its retro style and equally retro film simulations.

Here’s a look at the compact cameras that owe part of their success to viral fame found on TikTok, Instagram, and other social media networks.

The viral cameras

Canon G7 X Mark III

(Image credit: Chris George / Digital Camera World)

Not all the cameras finding viral fame on TikTok are new. The Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III launched in 2019, but its viral fame came a few years later. Viral videos for the compact camera surged between 2023 and 2025.

Part of the compact’s fame stems from the camera’s distinct look over a smartphone. The G7 X Mark III’s larger sensor, longer zoom lens, and powerful flash create a different look than the typical smartphone, yet as a point-and-shoot, it’s still highly portable.

Watch out, though, the camera’s viral fame means the G7 X Mark III is hard to find in stock without paying more than the list price, which is about $880 in the US. Canon has increased production, so stock issues are beginning to ease a little, but many in stock option are still third-party sellers asking for more than the list price.

Read the full Canon G7 X Mark III review

Fujifilm X100VI

(Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

The Fujifilm X100VI became such a viral hit that now, nearly two years after its launch, the camera can still be difficult to find in stock. The camera’s viral fame can, in part, however, be blamed on its older sibling, the X100V. When the update came out, the camera sold out quickly, delivering the same retro look and film simulations but with an updated 40MP sensor and updated stabilization.

The X100VI’s success has even bled into Fujifilm’s other cameras as mirrorless options that share some similarities, like the X-E5 or the budget X-M5, have also spent months being out of stock.

Read the Fujifilm X100VI review

Sony ZV-1 and ZV-1 II

(Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

The Sony ZV-1 didn’t just go viral on TikTok – the camera is geared specifically for content creation. The original ZV-1 launched in 2020, but because the 2023 ZV-1 II came with a wider lens, the original wasn’t discontinued.

The compact cameras bring the one-inch sensor first popularized by the Sony RX100 series to a model made specifically for content creation, including 4K video, enhanced audio, and stabilization made for video.

The success of the ZV-1 also led to viral success for Sony’s similar mirrorless camera, the ZV-E10 and ZV-E10 II, that offer the advantage of having interchangeable lenses.

Read the Sony ZV-1 or ZV-1 II review or compare the Z-V1 models

Camp Snap

(Image credit: Hillary K. Grigonis / Future)

DJI Osmo Pocket 3

The Camp Snap was originally intended as a digital camera that kids could bring to screen-free summer camps – but TikTok had other ideas. The cheap point-and-shoot’s similarities with disposable film cameras quickly proved to be loved by not just kids but nostalgic adults.

Fortified from that early viral success, Camp Snap now has a more advanced screen-free camera, the CS-Pro, and even a video camera inspired by retro Super 8.

Read the original Camp Snap review

The DJI Osmo Pocket 3 is the sort of camera that defies categorization – it doesn’t look like a compact camera, but the Pocket’s beginner-friendly design and small format have the most in common with a point-and-shoot or an action camera.

The Pocket 3 has a larger one-inch sensor – like the Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III and Sony ZV-1 II – but it’s built into a gimbal. That creates steady video without the need for a tripod (or the need to learn how to use a high-end gimbal).

Read the DJI Osmo Pocket 3 review

Insta360 Go 3S

TikTok isn’t the only social network playing a role in the surge for compact cameras. Last year, a toddler POV video shot by the Insta360 Go 3S made the top ten most-liked Instagram Reels of all time. That helped boost the tiny action camera’s visibility across social platforms.

There’s a reason the Go 3S was sued for the viral toddler video – it’s an action camera that was tiny enough to clip onto the bill of a ball cap. The tiny camera can be used as a small body cam, or attached to the battery pack for a more action-camera-like experience.

Read the Insta360 Go 3S reivew

Paper Shoot Camera

(Image credit: Beth Nicholls)

TikTok helped the nostalgic Y2K style Paper Shoot camera hit viral fame in 2021 and 2022. The Paper Shoot became a hit among digital minimalists and those looking to create the look of early digital cameras, thanks to its simple and screen-free design.

The Paper Shoot camera also comes in a wide range of different designs and is touted as a more eco-friendly alternative to the resurging disposable camera trend.

Read the Paper Shoot Camera review