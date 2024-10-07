WTF is 'Open Gate' and do you really need it on your camera?

By
published

Panasonic is particularly partial to the term 'open gate' when describing its latest Lumix cameras, but what does it mean? And should filmmakers care?

Guitarist stands on stage beneath blue lights, with white, green and red rectangles used to show 9:16, 16:9 and 3:2 aspect ratios respectively
'Open gate' provides more pixels in which to crop in post-production (Image credit: Future / Mike Harris)

Panasonic Lumix has been leading the charge when it comes to 'open-gate'  interchangeable lens hybrid cameras, such as the Panasonic Lumix S5 IIX and the recently released Panasonic Lumix GH7. But many of the best cameras for filmmaking – including devices from Blackmagic and Fujifilm – are making the most of this trendy filmmaking feature, too. 

'Open gate' may have only entered the lexicon of consumer camera videographers in the past few years, but it's nothing new. The best cinema cameras have featured 'open gate' technology for decades, in both film and digital. In fact, the etymology of 'open gate' can be traced back to the physical film gates found on the movie cameras of old. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Mike Harris
Mike Harris
How To Editor

Mike is Digital Camera World's How To Editor. He has over a decade of experience, writing for some of the biggest specialist publications including Digital Camera, Digital Photographer and PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine. Prior to DCW, Mike was Deputy Editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine and Production Editor at Wex Photo Video, where he sharpened his skills in both the stills and videography spheres. While he's an avid motorsport photographer, his skills extend to every genre of photography – making him one of Digital Camera World's top tutors for techniques on cameras, lenses, tripods, filters and other imaging equipment – as well as sharing his expertise on shooting everything from portraits and landscapes to abstracts and architecture to wildlife and, yes, fast things going around race tracks...

TOPICS

Related articles