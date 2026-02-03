Leica Q3 Monochrom is back in stock and ready to shoot in pure black and white

The wait is over for black-and-white purists, as the Leica Q3 Monochrom is now officially back in stock.

After months of limited availability and sell-outs, Leica’s latest monochrome-only compact can once again be picked up without joining a waitlist or chasing restock alerts. For photographers who live and breathe tonal subtlety, this is one of the most significant availability updates of the year.

Designed exclusively for black-and-white photography, the Q3 Monochrom strips away color entirely in favor of purity. Its 60.3MP full-frame monochrome sensor delivers exceptional micro-contrast, deep shadow detail, and a smooth tonal roll-off that color sensors simply can’t replicate when converted to grayscale. It’s a camera built for photographers who see the world in light and shadow first, color second—or not at all.

At the heart of the camera is Leica’s fixed 28mm Summilux lens, a piece of glass that has already earned cult status on previous Q models. On the Monochrom, it feels even more purposeful, resolving astonishing detail while maintaining that unmistakable Leica rendering. Combined with the high-resolution sensor, it offers enough latitude for heavy cropping without sacrificing image integrity, making it far more versatile than its single focal length might suggest.

Despite its niche appeal, the Q3 Monochrom is anything but retro in operation. It features fast contrast-detect autofocus, a high-resolution EVF, weather sealing, and modern connectivity, including USB-C charging and wireless transfer. It’s a thoroughly contemporary camera wrapped in Leica’s minimalist, understated design language, with no red dot to break the spell.

(Image credit: James Artaius)

Crucially, photographers can now grab the Q3 Monochrom from major U.S. retailers, including Adorama and B&H, priced at $7,790. That figure firmly places it in luxury territory, but for its intended audience, the value lies not in specs alone but in the shooting experience and final output.

The renewed availability also speaks to the sustained demand for monochrome-dedicated cameras, something Leica has quietly championed for over a decade. While many brands treat black-and-white as a software afterthought, Leica continues to invest in hardware designed specifically for photographers who want to commit fully to the medium. The Q3 Monochrom is the most refined expression of that philosophy to date.

(Image credit: James Artaius)

For photographers who missed out the first time around, this restock is an opportunity to secure one of the most distinctive cameras on the market right now. The Leica Q3 Monochrom isn’t trying to be everything to everyone—it’s unapologetically focused, and that’s precisely why it resonates so strongly with those who understand it.