As this legendary DSLR hits amazingly low price – I can't help but feel this might be my last chance to grab the Canon EOS 5D Mark IV

If your heart still beats for DSLR (like mine) and you're looking for a top professional camera, the Canon EOS 5D Mark IV might already be sitting on your wishlist.

The Canon EOS 5D Mark IV is now $1,799 – down from £2,499 – saving you $700 on what we rated as one of the best DSLRs for stills and video in 2025.

This is by far the lowest price I've ever seen from a trusted retailer like B&H Photo – brand-new, not grey market or used.

Save $700 Canon EOS 5D Mark IV body: was $2,499 now $1,799 at BHPhoto The Canon EOS 5D Mark IV is a legendary professional workhorse. Launched in 2016, it features a 30.4MP full-frame sensor, 4K video capture, and Canon's renowned Dual Pixel CMOS AF, making it versatile for both stills and video. Free spare battery

With no one knowing how long Canon will continue supporting its DSLR lineup, this deal is hard to ignore. Canon hasn't released a new DSLR since 2020, despite being the top-selling DSLR manufacturer over recent years.

With overall DSLR shipments declining, Canon still rules 90% of the global DSLR market. However, success is likely driven by entry-level bundles – that's everything else than the Canon EOS 5D Mark IV!

It boasts a solid and weather-sealed body with a comfortable grip at just 890g. The 30.4MP full-frame sensor delivers high-detail images and excellent ISO performance up to 102,400, while the 61-point AF system with Dual Pixel technology ensures fast, accurate focus even in near-dark conditions.

And the 5D Mark IV delivers the classic DSLR experience – from the mirror slap and long battery life to compatibility with Canon's EF lens ecosystem.

Is this our 'last' chance?

At this shockingly low price, I can't get off the feeling that the time to buy the Canon 5D Mark IV might be over soon, at least brand-new and sealed. After all, Canon has largely shifted to mirrorless cameras, the 5D line is reportedly discontinued, and remaining stock may be limited.

On the other hand, official support hasn't ended, DSLRs still have a loyal following, and "new old stock" could continue to surface, so it's not guaranteed the camera will vanish overnight.

That said, industry trends and clearance-style discounts suggest that availability of brand-new, sealed units is shrinking, making this deal a rare chance to get the 5D Mark IV at such a low price.

Either way, at a price this low, it's hard to pass up the chance to get one while you still can.