Save up to $600 off compact cameras, full frame cameras, instant cameras and more at Best Buy

While there have been some attractive Amazon Prime camera deals over the past couple of days, there are some really big deals on offer at Best Buy – including sensational savings on some of my favorite cameras.

The headline saving is on one of the best Panasonic cameras, the compact full-frame Lumix S9 (review), which has been slashed by an incredible $600. But not all the offers require you to spend big bucks.

The best instant camera for my money, the Polaroid Now+ Gen 2, is available for just $130 including a bundle of film and accessories – perfect for gifting, if you're looking ahead to the holiday season.

Elsewhere the Sony ZV-1F is an ideal compact camera for creators, discounted to just $499.99, while the Nikon Z30 and Sony A6100 are great beginner cameras that are small enough to make fantastic family cameras or perfect companions for vacationing.

Save $40 Polaroid Now+ Gen 2 (Green) bundle: was $169.99 now $129.99 at Best Buy Maybe the best instant camera you can buy! The latest version of the Now+ offers point-and-shoot simplicity on full-size Polaroid photos, or advanced manual and creative modes using the smartphone app. This bundle includes film, accessories and frames to get you shooting and sharing right away. Read more ▼

Save $600 Panasonic Lumix S9 (Sakura): was $1,799.99 now $1,199.99 at Best Buy This remarkably compact full-frame camera packs a 24.2MP sensor capable of incredible feats, such as 6K 30p open gate video and 30fps stills bursts, supported by superb autofocus and rock-solid image stabilization. And Lumix's Realtime LUTs are even better than Fujifilm's simulations! Read more ▼

Save $100 Sony ZV-1F: was $599.99 now $499.99 at Best Buy This breakout compact camera has been embraced by content creators, with its equivalent 20mm f/2 lens capturing great wide-angle shots while its 1-inch image sensor records 20.1MP stills and 4K video – all with impressive eye AF, to keep your subject (or yourself!) sharp at all times. Read more ▼

Save $269.97 Nikon Z30: was $809.95 now $539.98 at Best Buy Nikon's sleek, entry-level camera is perfect for beginners, vlogggers and those who want a small setup. Its 20.9MP APS-C sensor captures great quality stills and uncropped 4K 30p video. Its advanced autofocus system can track humans and animals, making this an excellent family camera. Read more ▼

Save $150 Sony A6100 + E PZ 16-50mm: was $949.99 now $799.99 at Best Buy Want camera that's great for beginners and content creators and comes with a lens? The A6100's APS-C sensor offers uncropped 4K 30p video and great-quality 24.2MP photos, with human and animal eye autofocus. The 24-75mm equivalent lens is compact and versatile enough to cover everyday shooting. Read more ▼

