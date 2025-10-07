Keep your eye on the road with these brilliant Prime Day dashcam deals

Amazon's October sale is now in full swing, and we have been having a look at the best Prime Day dashcam deals. So if you’ve been thinking about grabbing a new dashcam, this is your chance to grab a decent one.

I’ve been on the hunt for one myself, which means I’ve been deep-diving through the offers to find the best value dashcams out there. And luckily, this year’s Prime Day event hasn’t disappointed.

From simple plug-and-play models to fully loaded 4K dashcams with GPS and night vision, there’s something in the mix for every budget. Some of the biggest names in the game like Nextbase, Garmin, and Vantrue - are offering real savings, making it the perfect time to upgrade your car’s protection or pick up your very first unit.

I’ve filtered out the fluff to bring you only the deals that are actually worth your money. These are the dashcams I’d trust on my own windscreen, and with savings this strong, it makes sense to act fast. Whether you're commuting daily or planning a road trip this summer, there’s real peace of mind to be had here.

Just remember - these deals will be gone by midnight October 8. So if a dashcam’s been on your wishlist, now’s the moment to make it happen.

🇺🇸 Best dashcam deals in US

Save $44 Viofo A119 Mini 2: was $129.99 now $85.99 at Amazon 🇺🇸 This budget Viofo dashcam is designed to be small, but still has a built-in LCD screen. It can capture the road in front at 2K at 60fps, or 2.3K at 30fps. Read more ▼

Save $25.92 MioFive S1 Ultra: was $129.59 now $103.67 at Amazon 🇺🇸 Both the front and rear dashcam are 4K, enabling you to capture a huge amount of detail onto the included 64GB memory card – and you can use WiFI to transfer files straight to your phone. There are even some AI-powered driver assistance tools, too! See our full MioFive S1 Ultra review Read more ▼

Save $60 Thinkware ARC: was $249.99 now $189.99 at Amazon 🇺🇸 Thinkware's latest model, and its most compact dashcam to date. This twin-camera system offers 2K video, Super Night Vision 2.0, built-in Wi-Fi, Smart Driving Alerts, and a 2.7” touchscreen display. Read more ▼

Save 33% Vantrue E1 Pro 4K: was $149.99 now $99.99 at Amazon 🇺🇸 This dashcam defies convention for a mini model but having a small 1.54in screen built-in. With 4K recording backed up with a Starvis 2 sensor for night driving, this is a great little bundle. Read more ▼

Save $42 Redtiger F9: was $109.99 now $67.99 at Amazon 🇺🇸 A budget-priced front-and-rear dash cam set-up with 4K recording up front, and 1080P at the rear. With built-In WiFi & GPS, Night Vision, Automatic Incident Detection, built-In Supercapacitor, and app control this offers a lot more than the price suggests. Read more ▼

🇬🇧 Best dashcam deals in UK

Save £38.95 Nextbase Piqo 1 2K: was £127.95 now £89 at Amazon 🇬🇧 This is Nextbase's smallest ever dashcam, and a new rival to the Garmin Mini 2 - offers a 140-degree lens, voice control, and wifi connectivity for an incredible low price. The Piqo comes in both 1K and 2K resolution verions - and for the sale the higher-quality 2K one is the cheapest! Read more ▼

Save 20% MioFive S1 Ultra: was £129.99 now £103.67 at Amazon 🇬🇧 Both the front and rear dashcam are 4K, enabling you to capture a huge amount of detail onto the included 64GB memory card – and you can use WiFI to transfer files straight to your phone. There are even some AI-powered driver assistance tools, too! See our full MioFive S1 Ultra review Read more ▼

MioFive S1 Pro: was £95.99 now £76.51 at Amazon 🇬🇧 A front-mounted 4K camera, and a 2K camera of the rear, lets you to capture a huge amount of detail onto the included 34GB memory card – and you can use WiFI to transfer files straight to your phone, or view them on the 3in screen. Read more ▼

