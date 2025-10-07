Keep your eye on the road with these brilliant Prime Day dashcam deals
Our pick of the dash cam discounts for the Amazon Prime Big Deal sale
Amazon's October sale is now in full swing, and we have been having a look at the best Prime Day dashcam deals. So if you’ve been thinking about grabbing a new dashcam, this is your chance to grab a decent one.
I’ve been on the hunt for one myself, which means I’ve been deep-diving through the offers to find the best value dashcams out there. And luckily, this year’s Prime Day event hasn’t disappointed.
From simple plug-and-play models to fully loaded 4K dashcams with GPS and night vision, there’s something in the mix for every budget. Some of the biggest names in the game like Nextbase, Garmin, and Vantrue - are offering real savings, making it the perfect time to upgrade your car’s protection or pick up your very first unit.
I’ve filtered out the fluff to bring you only the deals that are actually worth your money. These are the dashcams I’d trust on my own windscreen, and with savings this strong, it makes sense to act fast. Whether you're commuting daily or planning a road trip this summer, there’s real peace of mind to be had here.
Just remember - these deals will be gone by midnight October 8. So if a dashcam’s been on your wishlist, now’s the moment to make it happen.
🇺🇸 Best dashcam deals in US
🇺🇸 One of our favorite budget dashcams, the F70 Pro records Full HD footage with wide dynamic range (WDR) technology. Its 140° wide-angle lens captures videos at 30fps, features Super Night Vision ,and includes built-in Wi-Fi.
See our full Thinkware F70 Pro review
🇺🇸 One of our favorite three-channel dashcam set-ups, with a 4K camera to cover the road ahead, a 2K camera for the rear, and a 1080P camera for the interior.
See our full Viofo A229 Pro 3CH review
🇺🇸 This budget Viofo dashcam is designed to be small, but still has a built-in LCD screen. It can capture the road in front at 2K at 60fps, or 2.3K at 30fps.
🇺🇸 Both the front and rear dashcam are 4K, enabling you to capture a huge amount of detail onto the included 64GB memory card – and you can use WiFI to transfer files straight to your phone. There are even some AI-powered driver assistance tools, too!
See our full MioFive S1 Ultra review
🇺🇸 Thinkware's latest model, and its most compact dashcam to date. This twin-camera system offers 2K video, Super Night Vision 2.0, built-in Wi-Fi, Smart Driving Alerts, and a 2.7” touchscreen display.
🇺🇸 This dashcam defies convention for a mini model but having a small 1.54in screen built-in. With 4K recording backed up with a Starvis 2 sensor for night driving, this is a great little bundle.
🇺🇸 A budget-priced front-and-rear dash cam set-up with 4K recording up front, and 1080P at the rear. With built-In WiFi & GPS, Night Vision, Automatic Incident Detection, built-In Supercapacitor, and app control this offers a lot more than the price suggests.
🇬🇧 Best dashcam deals in UK
🇬🇧 This is Nextbase's smallest ever dashcam, and a new rival to the Garmin Mini 2 - offers a 140-degree lens, voice control, and wifi connectivity for an incredible low price. The Piqo comes in both 1K and 2K resolution verions - and for the sale the higher-quality 2K one is the cheapest!
🇬🇧 Both the front and rear dashcam are 4K, enabling you to capture a huge amount of detail onto the included 64GB memory card – and you can use WiFI to transfer files straight to your phone. There are even some AI-powered driver assistance tools, too!
See our full MioFive S1 Ultra review
🇬🇧 A front-mounted 4K camera, and a 2K camera of the rear, lets you to capture a huge amount of detail onto the included 34GB memory card – and you can use WiFI to transfer files straight to your phone, or view them on the 3in screen.
🇬🇧 The latest version of the Omni now offers 4K shooting from its motorized rotating camera that you can set to record what's inside the car unsing its panning control. There is a separate rear camera too. See our full 70mai Omni 4K review
Best dash cams
Best front and rear dash cams
Best Uber dash cams
Best budget dash cams
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography.
His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Sony A7 IV, alongside his old Nikon D800 and his iPhone 15 Pro Max.
He is the author of a number of books including The Book of Digital Photography, which has been translated into a dozen different languages.
In addition to his expertise in photography and videomaking, he has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.