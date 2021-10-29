The best camera under $1000: proper cameras at prices you'll like

So what is the best camera under $1,000? Prices are changing constantly as we all know, so our list of candidates will change over time, but right now we reckon these are the cameras that give you most bang for your buck.

If you're looking for the best camera under $1000 you've come to the right place. Whether you're looking for a traditional DSLR, a fixed lens compact or a modern mirrorless, we've put together a list of cameras that cover all the bases. No longer do you have to break the bank to own a camera that delivers outstanding image quality and lots of advanced features.

If you think you want to spend over $1000, you can also check out our guides on the best mirrorless cameras or best DSLRs. Don't think you have to spend loads though to own a high performance camera - even some of the cheaper cameras on this list are capable of producing amazing images.

Some of the cameras below are slightly more sophisticated than others, you'll need to consider what style of photography you want to focus on so you can decide what features are most important. If you want to do wildlife photography, it might be an idea to lean towards an interchangeable lens Micro Four Thirds cameras but if you want to shoot video as well as stills, look for a camera that has 4K capabilities.

We’ve rounded up the best cameras that fit a budget under $1000. We've featured compacts, DSLRs and mirrorless cameras, and where possible we've ensured our picks have included a lens as well as a camera so you can be sure that you'll get everything you need within the budget.

• You can buy all of the DSLRs and mirrorless cameras in our list body only or with a choice of kit lenses; for this guide we have recommended a body and a lens to get you going, and still come in under the £1000 budget.

So, let's get started, and run through the best cameras under £1000!

Best camera under $1000 in 2021

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

The Fujifilm XT-30 might've come out a couple of years ago now but it's still an impressive camera with lots of pro features. It's the little sister of the Fujifilm X-T3 and includes a lot of the same specs only in a smaller body that has less external dials. It might not have the image stabilization or fully articulated screen that the brand new Fujifilm X-T4 does, but when you can get the body and the Fujinon XC 15-45mm lens for less than £1000, it certainly stands its ground. It has an incredibly fast burst shooting mode of 30 fps when using the electronic shutter which is ideal if you want to shoot moving objects. Like the other X-series camera, it benefits from Fujifilm's trademark retro look with external dials on top to change shutter speed and white balance. Another great advantage of Fujifilm cameras is the JPEG's they produce straight from the camera are stunning so if you can't be bothered to edit there's really no need - so long as you get the exposure right in camera.

Read more: Fujifilm X-T30 review

(Image credit: Olympus)

2. Olympus OM-D E‑M10 Mark IV A lot of camera for the money; you could even afford a second lens Specifications Type: Mirrorless Sensor: Micro Four Thirds Megapixels: 20.3MP Screen: 3-inch tiltable touchscreen, 1,037K dots Viewfinder: Electronic 2,360K dots Lens: Micro Four Thirds Continuous shooting speed: 15fps Max video resolution: 4K User level: Intermediate/Enthusiast TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $599 View at Amazon $599 View at Walmart $599.99 View at Olympus Reasons to buy + Updated 20MP sensor + Flip-down monitor Reasons to avoid - Plastic build - No mic port for vloggers

The Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV's predecessor, the Mark III, was a great camera with plenty to offer. However, its aging 16MP sensor and contrast AF left room for improvement. Luckily the Mark IV is a great update, with the same 20.3MP sensor as the PEN-F and improved Continuous Autofocus. While some improvements are incremental, the Mark IV brings some interesting new offerings to the table including a zippy 15fps continuous burst mode. We're also a fan of the extra-tiltable screen, which is capable of flipping 180° down to create the perfect selfie screen. And Olympus has thankfully returned silent shooting to manual mode! Make sure you get this with the EZ 14-42mm pancake lens for the ultimate pocket-size travel camera.

Read more: Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV review

(Image credit: Nikon)

The Nikon Z fc is pretty much the Nikon Z50 only in a more traditional SLR style body. It's much smaller than Nikon's full-frame, mirrorless models which makes it perfect for travel and street photography. Nikon might've been late to the mirrorless APS-C game but at least they managed to bring out a camera with specs to shout about. The Nikon Z fc is capable of recording 4K at 30p, can shoot up to 11fps in burst mode and has responsive autofocus and eye AF as well as wifi capabilities for transferring images on the go via the Nikon app.

We love the retro design, it feels like you're shooting with a Nikon FM2 only you can view the images straight away, don't need to worry about exposure and you can shoot video. It comes with Nikon's Z mount so you can use any full-frame lens on it which is handy because there aren't too many APS-C Z mount lenses out yet. You could also invest in the Nikon FTZ adapter if you have Nikon F mount lenses already. We've been a little cheeky including it in our list as with the kit lens the total price tops out at over $1000 ($1096 to be precise) but we think it's such a good camera it deserves to be on the list.

Read more: Nikon Z fc review

(Image credit: Sony)

4. Sony a6400 Sony’s best APS-C format compact system camera for under a grand Specifications Type: CSC Sensor: APS-C Megapixels: 24.2MP Screen: 3in tilting screen, 921k dots Viewfinder: Electronic 1,440k Lens mount: Sony E Continuous shooting speed: 11fps Max video resolution: 4K User level: Enthusiast TODAY'S BEST DEALS $998 View at BHPhoto $1,098 View at Walmart $1,198 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Conveniently compact build + Fast autofocus is good for tracking + Great vlogging camera Reasons to avoid - Lacks in body stabilization - Some Sony lenses are large compared with the body

Small but with a comfortable and natural feel, thanks to generously proportioned grip areas, the Sony A6400 is a mid-range model fitting somewhere between the bargain A6000 and the new flagship A6600. The A6400 just squeezes in under budget with a zoom, and is a particular great choice for those who want to shoot video as well as stills, as this mirrorless model was built with vloggers in mind. The 16-50mm PZ (Power Zoom) kit lens is a good match for the body, although some of Sony’s other E-mount lenses can seem comparatively large on such a slimline camera. The 16-50mm lens also features optical image stabilization. That’s good news, because unlike the top-end A6600, the A6400 has no sensor-shift stabilizer.

(Image credit: Panasonic)

5. Panasonic Lumix G95 A great value mirrorless camera from Panasonic with DSLR-like styling Specifications Type: CSC Sensor: Micro Four Thirds Megapixels: 20.3MP Screen: 3.0-inch vari-angle touchscreen, 2.1m dots Viewfinder: Electronic 2,360k Lens mount: Micro Four Thirds Continuous shooting speed: 9fps (6fps with AF) Max video resolution: 4K User level: Enthusiast TODAY'S BEST DEALS $759 View at Adorama $997.99 View at Amazon $997.99 View at Walmart Reasons to buy + Very good build quality and handling + Clear, high-res electronic viewfinder + Fully pivoting touchscreen Reasons to avoid - Quite big for a Micro Four Thirds mirrorless camera

With a DSLR-style design that features a chunky handgrip and a large viewfinder up on top, the Lumix DC-G95 looks and feels a serious camera. It’s well built with a weather-sealed splashproof and dustproof construction. Tech highlights include a 5-axis sensor-shift stabilizer that can work in tandem with optically stabilised lenses. ‘Light Speed AF’ delivers fast and accurate autofocus performance, and typical up-market Panasonic extras include focus stacking and ‘Post Focus Simulation’, where you can fine-tune the point of focus after taking a shot. The speedy 9fps burst rate increases to 30fps if you use the 4K Photo mode Composing and reviewing shots benefit from an excellent viewfinder and fully articulated touchscreen. The premium-grade body is a bargain at the price, but even more so with the 12-60mm kit lens, which still brings it in just below our top budget. The smaller MFT sensor is the only reason this camera isn't further (a lot further) up our list.

(Image credit: canon)

Yes, Canon has released a M50 Mark II version, but the changes are minor and it's not available in all territories, so while the EOS M50 remains the most widely available version, we will stick with that. The EOS M50 packs a lot of tech into its compact body, and the fact it has a viewfinder – when so many similarly priced mirrorless cameras don’t – is a big selling point. The retracting 15-45mm kit lens can be a little awkward to use, and the 4K video mode brings a cropped view and autofocus limitations, but this is still a cute and easy to use camera which is really rather versatile. It's a great mirrorless alternative to the Canon Rebel SL3 below, but offers similar features in a smaller camera. You can get this with a 15-45mm lens for well under our budget, and if you shop around you may find twin-lens kits with a telephoto zoom that are still under $1,000.

Read more: Canon EOS M50 review

(Image credit: Canon)

The pint-sized Canon Rebel SL3 has been around for a while now but it's still one of our favorites. Its 24.1MP APS-C sensor delivers excellent image quality, and Live View shooting with the LCD screen so easy and intuitive, with such good Dual Pixel CMOS autofocus, that we’d actually say this is one of the only DSLRs where composing shots with the screen is as easy as with a mirrorless camera. Canon also packs in 4K video, and wraps everything up in an ergonomically designed DSLR body that's just about the smallest on the market. The new EOS Rebel T8i is a lot more expensive but only marginally more desirable. With an EF-S 18-55mm kit lens the Rebel SL3 is well below our $1,000 budget limit, and it's worth looking out for twin-lens kits that add a telephoto zoom – and still for less than $1,000.

Read more: Canon EOS Rebel SL3 review

(Image credit: Canon EOS RP)

We are being a bit cheeky slipping the EOS RP into this guide because at the time of writing it's around $999 body only – so you will have to budget extra for a lens! The EOS RP was Canon's second full frame mirrorless camera, and it's smaller, lighter and a lot cheaper than all of the others. It's designed to be a compact, affordable and easy to use entry point into Canon's full frame mirrorless system, and it succeeds brilliantly. Its small dimensions mean it can sometimes feel overbalanced by larger lenses, though, and the 4K video mode comes with some caveats – the image frame is cropped by a factor of 1.6 and you can't use Canon's speedy Dual Pixel CMOS AF system unless you drop the resolution to full HD. On the upside, the pictures are clear and sharp, the vari-angle touchscreen display is a real advantage for both stills and video, and the inclusion of an EF lens adaptor means you can use existing Canon DSLR lenses alongside the new but growing RF lens system.

Read more: Canon EOS RP review

(Image credit: Canon)

It's not all about DSLRs and mirrorless cameras! Canon really has done an amazing job with the G1 X Mark III. Yes, it is pretty pricey for a compact camera, but it houses pretty much the same 24-megapixel APS-C sensor in its slimline body as you'll find in Canon's EOS 80D DSLR and its EOS M mirrorless cameras. This is matched up to a zoom lens that's even more amazing, because it covers a 24-72 equivalent focal range and can still retract into the camera body when you're not taking pictures. It's true that the maximum aperture does drop off considerably as you zoom in, from f/2.8 right down to f/5.6, but you get this with compact DSLR and mirrorless kit lenses anyway. The G1 X Mark III might look pretty pricey, but it's actually not that dear compared to other APS-C compact cameras, and right now it's pretty much in a class of its own for a premium compact camera with zoom. If you've longed for a future world where you can get a DSLR small enough to fit in your pocket, well, it's already happened.

Read more: Canon PowerShot G1 X Mark III review

(Image credit: Panasonic)

The trouble with big sensors is that you need big lenses to go with them, so there goes any kind of pocketability. Usually. But Panasonic has really hit the sweet spot with the Panasonic LX100 II. It combines a Micro Four Thirds sensor that's not much smaller than the ASP-C sensors in mode DSLRs, with a miniaturised lens assembly that powers down into a camera body slim enough to carry around anywhere. The LX100 II is a brand new version of the original LX100, which was, admittedly, starting to show its age. The new model has a 17-megapixel ‘multi-aspect’ sensor, which means you can use its native 4:3 aspect ratio, the 3:2 ratio used by most DSLRs and mirrorless models, or a 16:9 ‘wide’ format without losing lots of megapixels through cropping. With an external shutter speed dial, lens aperture ring and aspect ratio switch, the LX100 II is a dream compact camera for enthusiasts and experts.

Read more: Panasonic Lumix LX100 II review

