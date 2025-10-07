Adorama's photography clearance deals make other sales look boring, with as much as 59% off our favorite accessories
Get half off our favorite video light, $650 off a full-frame camera with two lenses, or 59% off one of our favorite camera bags
I love a good deal, but the clearance racks hold special appeal for me. Naturally as a photographer and deal hunter, I had to click when an email landed in my inbox for Adorama’s clearance deals – and several of them are so good, they make other sales look boring.
Searching through clearance deals isn’t for the faint of heart – there tends to be a lot of old items and “Meh” deals. But that’s why I love hunting through clearance – it feels more like a treasure hunt.
I pored over Adorama’s current clearance sale to dig up the deals that are actually worth considering. From a camera kit price so good the lenses are nearly free to half off a top-ranked video light, these are the extreme clearance deals that I’d consider over at Adorama right now.
A full-frame hybrid camera with two lenses
The Lumix S5 II is an excellent mirrorless camera whether you shoot photo or video. The full-frame sensor and custom color profiles are fantastic for both 24.2MP stills and 6K video. The S5 II usually costs about $2,000 body only, but this deal adds the Lumix S 20-60mm f/3.5-5.6 and 50mm f/1.8 (both on our list of the best lenses for the Lumix S5 II) along with a memory card, cleaning kit and bag.
Half off our favorite video light
The Rotolight Neo 3 Pro is one of the best video lights you can buy. Powerful, versatile and compact, the light is color-adjustable and has a wide range of special effects, which can be programmed as presets on the touchscreen. The Neo 3 can be used as a continuous light or a flash – it’s better as a video light, as the flash power isn’t the best, but that’s excellent versatility for content creators.
A steep discount on a favorite diffusion filter
Diffusion filters create blooms of light at the highlights and add an overall softening effect for a more film-like look. The Tiffen Black Pro Mist is a top-ranked diffusion filter, and Adorama has a few different strengths and sizes for a steep discount. A 72mm 1/2 strength, for example, is 56% off right now.
Up to 40 percent off backdrop paper from Savage
When I think of rolls of backdrop paper, Savage is often the first brand that comes to mind. I love using backdrop paper because I don’t have to worry about ironing out wrinkles and I can just cut off any damaged portion and unroll more, but it does get pricey. A number of different colors of 53” x 36’ Savage backdrop paper is on sale at Adorama, including 40 percent off beige and 20 percent off on several other colors.
$100 off one of our favorite messenger bags
The 3 Legged Thing Toxic Wraith is a well-made shoulder that’s both comfortable and stylish – it currently sits on DCW’s list of the best camera bags. The shoulder bag is well organized with lots of useful pockets, and it comes in two different sizes. The green option is about $100 off on both sizes at Adorama, making it $69 for the small 15L and $80 for the large 20L bag.
A travel tripod (and monopod) for under $100
Vanguard’s VEO 3T series offers a versatile tripod-and-monopod-in-one design with a compact form factor – DCW has given mid-tier options like the 235CBP high marks. The Vanguard Veo 3T 204ABP offers similar versatility, but at a budget price point. This version will only hold around 8.8 lbs of equipment, unlike higher-priced models, but at 45 percent off and under $100, it’s an excellent deal for photographers with lightweight cameras.
