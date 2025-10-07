I love a good deal, but the clearance racks hold special appeal for me. Naturally as a photographer and deal hunter, I had to click when an email landed in my inbox for Adorama’s clearance deals – and several of them are so good, they make other sales look boring.

Searching through clearance deals isn’t for the faint of heart – there tends to be a lot of old items and “Meh” deals. But that’s why I love hunting through clearance – it feels more like a treasure hunt.

I pored over Adorama’s current clearance sale to dig up the deals that are actually worth considering. From a camera kit price so good the lenses are nearly free to half off a top-ranked video light, these are the extreme clearance deals that I’d consider over at Adorama right now.

A full-frame hybrid camera with two lenses

Half off our favorite video light

A steep discount on a favorite diffusion filter

Up to 40 percent off backdrop paper from Savage

Save 40% Savage 53" x 36' Widetone Seamless Background Paper, Beige: was $58 now $35 at digitalcameraworld.com When I think of rolls of backdrop paper, Savage is often the first brand that comes to mind. I love using backdrop paper because I don’t have to worry about ironing out wrinkles and I can just cut off any damaged portion and unroll more, but it does get pricey. A number of different colors of 53” x 36’ Savage backdrop paper is on sale at Adorama, including 40 percent off beige and 20 percent off on several other colors. Read more ▼

$100 off one of our favorite messenger bags

A travel tripod (and monopod) for under $100

Save 45% Vanguard VEO 3T 204ABP: was $180 now $99 at Adorama Vanguard’s VEO 3T series offers a versatile tripod-and-monopod-in-one design with a compact form factor – DCW has given mid-tier options like the 235CBP high marks. The Vanguard Veo 3T 204ABP offers similar versatility, but at a budget price point. This version will only hold around 8.8 lbs of equipment, unlike higher-priced models, but at 45 percent off and under $100, it’s an excellent deal for photographers with lightweight cameras. Read more ▼

