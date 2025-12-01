Only want to carry one lens? Treat yourself to a Nikon Z 24-200mm on Cyber Monday!

Superzoom lenses have long been derided as a case of quantity over quality. While they typically combine the focal length ranges of both standard and telephoto zooms in a single lens, it's usually at the expense of optical quality. But that can't be said of the Nikon Z 24-200mm f/4-6.3 VR, which, thanks to the Z-mount, boasts scintillating sharpness throughout its entire zoom range, as I reported in this thinkpiece a few weeks ago.

Well, not only is this the only superzoom I'd consider buying, but it's available at a decent discount in the Cyber Monday sales, and this Adorama bundle is a particularly good deal, so today is most definitely the day to buy one!

Save $150 Nikon Z 24-200mm f/4-6.3 VR: was $946.95 now $796.95 at Adorama When is a superzoom not a superzoom? When it's a Nikon Z 24-200mm f/4-6.3 VR – with stunning optical quality throughout the zoom range, it's like having two top-quality standard and telephoto lenses in one. This Adorama deal is the best I've seen, throwing in lens filters, a carry case, a cap keeper, and cleaning accessories as freebies!

This Z-mount superzoom really does tick every box, and is the top pick in our Nikon superzooms buying guide. It has a tough, weather-sealed construction but weighs in at just 570g, and offers the kind of zoom range normally requiring two separate lenses. Autofocus is very fast, highly accurate, and practically silent, while VR is worth about 4.5 stops in beating camera shake.

Designed for full-frame FX Z-series mirrorless cameras (such as the Z5 II, Z6 III, and Z7 II), it also works well enough on the DX format models like the Z50 II, with an effective focal length range of 36-300mm. Naturally, what you lose in wide-angle ability you gain in telephoto reach. All in all, it’s a hugely versatile lens for any Z-series camera. For the full lowdown, read our full Nikon Z 24-200mm f/4-6.3 VR review.

My advice is to grab this deal while you still can. It's likely to be at a higher price tomorrow, and we've already seen quite a few deals from our Nikon Cyber Monday deals roundup sell out.