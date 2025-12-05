"The sexiest camera ever made" is currently $800 off!

It's always a bold claim when you say that something is the 'somethingest something ever'. But nobody has ever argued with me calling the Hasselblad 907X & CFV 100C "the sexiest camera ever made" – and nobody would argue that this is an incredibly sexy saving!

This 100MP modular medium format marvel is currently discounted by $800 – a real rarity for Hasselblad gear, which seldom receives a price reduction. It's still a significant investment, at $7,399, but this 10% saving will be incredibly welcome to anyone thinking about levelling up their photography!

Save $800 Hasselblad 907X & CFV 100C: was $8,199 now $7,399 at Amazon The 907X & CFV 100C is perhaps the most innovative mirrorless camera ever made. It's a 100MP camera in its own right, able to use Hasselblad's full range of XCD lenses, but you can remove the digital back (containing the sensor) and attach it to a vintage Hasselblad film camera, or use it with a technical camera, making it an incredibly adaptable medium format system. This same offer is also available at Adorama or B&H Photo.

The Hasselblad 907X & CFV 100C (review) is a stroke of absolute genius. It consists of two components; the 907X is the ultra-thin camera unit, possessing the Hasselblad X-System lens mount along with a shutter button and exposure dial.

The other half of the equation is the CFV 100C, which is the digital camera back. This contains the 100MP image sensor (hence the "100C" model number) along with image processor, architecture and 3.2-inch, 2.36 million-dot tilting touchscreen.

This system is completely modular. For example, the 907X can be removed from the CFV 100C and attached to other backs (such as the 50MP Hasselblad CFV 50C). But the cleverest part comes in the application of the CFV 100C, which can be attached to vintage V-System bodies (such as the beloved Hasselblad 500C) to bring old film cameras back to life.

It can also be attached to other systems, such as technical cameras, to bring 100MP imaging to other formats. It's truly a photographer's camera, which makes this setup stand apart from the Hasselblad X2D and X2D II integrated mirrorless cameras.

The CFV 100C digital back (left) and the 907X camera body (right) (Image credit: James Artaius)

I absolutely love shooting with the 907X & CFV 100C, which I've used to capture some of my favorite photographs. The experience of using this camera is quite unique; used handheld, it's a palm-sized powerhouse with a top-down finder that brings back fond memories of shooting on old medium format film cameras.

(It's worth bearing in mind, though, that it has no in-body image stabilization, so you'll need to be both mindful and skilful if you're shooting completely handheld!)

It does, however, come into its own as a studio, landscape or field camera. On a tripod or monopod, it enables you to work at a measured pace and carefullly consider your compositions whether you're shooting landscape, still life, product, macro or studio portraiture.

If you're looking for one of the best medium format cameras that's also the most innovative, you've just found it! Here are a couple of shots I took on the 907X & CFV 100C.

(Image credit: James Artaius)

(Image credit: James Artaius)

