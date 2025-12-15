TTArtisan redefines bokeh with its new cine lenses
New 50mm and 85mm T2.1 lenses go large on creativity
TTArtisan has added two new full-frame lenses to its cine lens range. The existing 35mm offering is now supplemented by new 50mm and 85mm T2.1 options, each available for Sony E, Canon RF, Nikon Z and L mount cameras. All three lenses feature the same T2.1-22 aperture range and share an identical barrel diameter and focus / aperture ring placement, enabling the lenses to be easily swapped when used in a rig, or with follow focus gearing.
Weight is also quite consistent across the three lenses, being between 669g and 820g, depending on the lens and mount type. This will be of particular benefit for easier balancing should the camera be used in a gimbal. Barrel construction is all metal, though there doesn't appear to be any weather sealing. Focussing is manual only, however this is often preferable in a cine lens that'll likely with a follow focus unit.
But the main selling point of TTArtisan's cine lenses isn't their rig-friendly design, but rather their clever Dual Bokeh control. A slider at the rear of the lens barrel makes it possible to switch between two different bokeh styles: 'bubble', where specular highlights appear more pronounced, and a more conventional soft bokeh for a creamier, seamless look. The feature is said to enable two distinct visual styles for defocussed areas. The aperture diaphragm itself has 11 blades and is de-clicked for stepless adjustment.
|Row 0 - Cell 0
50mm T2.1 Dual Bokeh
85mm T2.1 Dual Bokeh
Mount options
E / Z / RF / L
E / Z / RF / L
Aperture
T2.1 - T22
T2.1 - T22
Optical path
7 Elements in 6 Groups
8 Elements in 6 Groups
Min. focus distance (soft)
0.65m
0.6m
Min. focus distance (bubble)
0.45m
0.67m
Diaphragm blades
11
11
Filter size
82mm
82mm
Diameter
88.5mm
88.5mm
Weight
727-774g
779-820g
Both the new 50mm and 85mm T2.1 Dual Bokeh cine lenses are available to buy now for B&H, each priced at $380.
