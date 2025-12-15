TTArtisan redefines bokeh with its new cine lenses

TTArtisan has added two new full-frame lenses to its cine lens range. The existing 35mm offering is now supplemented by new 50mm and 85mm T2.1 options, each available for Sony E, Canon RF, Nikon Z and L mount cameras. All three lenses feature the same T2.1-22 aperture range and share an identical barrel diameter and focus / aperture ring placement, enabling the lenses to be easily swapped when used in a rig, or with follow focus gearing.

(Image credit: TTArtisan)

Weight is also quite consistent across the three lenses, being between 669g and 820g, depending on the lens and mount type. This will be of particular benefit for easier balancing should the camera be used in a gimbal. Barrel construction is all metal, though there doesn't appear to be any weather sealing. Focussing is manual only, however this is often preferable in a cine lens that'll likely with a follow focus unit.

(Image credit: TTArtisan)

But the main selling point of TTArtisan's cine lenses isn't their rig-friendly design, but rather their clever Dual Bokeh control. A slider at the rear of the lens barrel makes it possible to switch between two different bokeh styles: 'bubble', where specular highlights appear more pronounced, and a more conventional soft bokeh for a creamier, seamless look. The feature is said to enable two distinct visual styles for defocussed areas. The aperture diaphragm itself has 11 blades and is de-clicked for stepless adjustment.

(Image credit: TTArtisan)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 50mm T2.1 Dual Bokeh 85mm T2.1 Dual Bokeh Mount options E / Z / RF / L E / Z / RF / L Aperture T2.1 - T22 T2.1 - T22 Optical path 7 Elements in 6 Groups 8 Elements in 6 Groups Min. focus distance (soft) 0.65m 0.6m Min. focus distance (bubble) 0.45m 0.67m Diaphragm blades 11 11 Filter size 82mm 82mm Diameter 88.5mm 88.5mm Weight 727-774g 779-820g

Both the new 50mm and 85mm T2.1 Dual Bokeh cine lenses are available to buy now for B&H, each priced at $380.