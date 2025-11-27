“I could never afford a cinema camera,” you say? Well, these Blackmagic offers will make you think twice!

Blackmagic has launched its Black Friday camera deals through retailers such as B&H Photo and Adorama, which are offering up some truly scintillating deals.

It’s not the camera for everyone, but you can save 50% off the Blackmagic URSA Mini Pro 12K, which is a whopping $3,530 off the RRP of this production-grade cinema behemoth.

But if you’re anything like me, you’ll be more interested in the Australian company’s more accessible wares, namely its Pocket Cinema Camera line-up and the exceedingly good-value PYXIS.

If that’s the case, you’re in luck, because all three Pocket Cinema cameras have been discounted, with great deals on the Pocket Cinema Camera 4K, the 6K G2, and the 6K Pro. You can save a very healthy $524 on the Pocket Cinema Camera 6K Pro (Canon EF), and the aging Pocket Cinema Camera 4K is still a fantastic choice for a film student, coming in under $1,000.

And finally, for more serious videography, you can pick up the Blackmagic PYXIS 6K (Canon EF) for just $2,305, which is an incredible deal for a cinema camera.

BUDGET BUY Save $200 Blackmagic Design Pocket Cinema Camera 4K: was $1,185 now $985 at BHPhoto Blackmagic’s entry point into the Pocket Cinema Camera range is built around a Micro Four Thirds sensor, which boasts cinema 4K up to 60p, access to Blackmagic and Apple ProRes RAW codecs, a large five-inch touchscreen, and a range of video-friendly ports including mic in, headphone, and Mini XLR.

BEGINNER BUY Save $222 Blackmagic Design Pocket Cinema Camera 4K Bundle : was $1,467 now $1,245 at BHPhoto The Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 4K is a great first camera for a student or novice who’s serious about video. And this kit is a great jumping-off point, with two batteries, a dual battery charger, and two 128GB SD Cards (along with the camera body itself). MFT lens aside, this is everything you need to get started.

Canon mount Save $590 Blackmagic Design Pocket Cinema Camera 6K G2: was $2,375 now $1,785 at BHPhoto Blackmagic's entry point into the world of 6K video is certainly a leg up in comparison to its 4K offering. It’s built around Canon’s EF mount and a larger APS-C (Super 35) sensor, and boasts 6K video up to 60p. You also get dual Mini XLR inputs and a tilting touchscreen.

PRO PICK Save $524 Blackmagic Design Pocket Cinema Camera 6K Pro (Canon EF): was $3,019 now $2,495 at BHPhoto The Pocket Cinema Camera 6K Pro really isn’t much different from the G2. Which one you plump for will likely come down to whether or not you want the Pro’s built-in ND filters and a brighter HDR touch screen. The form factor, sensor, video formats, and indeed lens mount are all the same.

Save $990 Blackmagic Design PYXIS 6K (Canon EF): was $3,295 now $2,305 at BHPhoto Looking for a cinema-style box camera that you can rig up for a more professional setup? You’re unlikely to find anything better value than the Blackmagic PYXIS 6K (Canon EF). The big difference from the Pocket Cinema Camera 6K offerings, aside from the form factor, is the full-frame sensor. You also get up to 6K / 60p, including open gate up to 36p. Other differences include two CFexpress slots and one Mini XLR input.

HUGE SAVING Save $3,530 Blackmagic Design URSA Mini Pro 12K (PL mount): was $7,025 now $3,495 at BHPhoto Here’s the big one. Chances are, you don’t need a 12K camera, but this is such a sizable deal, I had to include it. The URSA Mini Pro 12K APS-C (Super 35) sensor can capture 12K up to 75p, 8K and 6K up to 120p, and 4K up to 240p. It’s got built-in ND filters, two SD and two CFexpress card slots, ports galore, mounting points, and everything else you probably don’t need. But man, is this a great deal!

