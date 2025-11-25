Cheap retro compact cameras are hard to find, but my favorite disposable camera dupe has dropped to US$50 / £46
The original Camp Snap, along with the newer CS-Pro and CS-8, are all discounted for Black Friday
Both retro cameras and compact cameras are trending – which makes finding a retro compact camera at a reasonable price exceedingly difficult to do. I’m often disappointed when I test out budget cameras, especially those under $100 / £100, but there’s a compact camera that I keep coming back to at this rare price point: The Camp Snap.
The Camp Snap
Cheap cameras aren’t for pixel peepers, and the original Camp Snap is no exception, but what the Camp Snap lacks in specs, it makes up for in nostalgic charm. The original Camp Snap feels like a disposable film camera, except that it’s an 8MP digital camera. The screen-free design is excellent for retro-loving adults, teens jumping on the disposable camera trend, and even parents looking for a game-free camera for kids.
The Camp Snap is a screen-free digital camera that reminds me of a disposable film camera. It's great for adult tech minimalists, as well as teens and even kids.
Camp Snap has plenty of colors and designs discounted to $59 at the official website. You can also find them at Target.com.
The screen-free digital dupe of a disposable camera is also discounted in the UK, where it's available for £46 directly from Camp Snap.
While I keep coming back to the Camp Snap, there are a few things that I don’t like – you can’t change out the color profile without plugging into a computer, and there’s a noticeable delay between pressing the shutter and when the photo is actually taken. But both issues are being remedied with the new Camp Snap CS-Pro.
The Camp Snap CS-8 fixes some of my biggest complaints with the original – there's less shutter lag and there's a dial to change the film simulations. The CS-Pro is a pre-order, but Camp Snap lists a guaranteed delivery before Christmas.
The Camp Snap CS-8 has the same 15 percent discount in the UK as well for the upgraded retro camera.
I just got in my Camp Snap CS-Pro sample to test, so I haven’t put the camera through all the paces yet. But it’s already fixing my biggest complaints with the original Camp Snap without a giant price jump. Beyond fixing the shutter lag and adding a dial to choose the film simulation, the CS-Pro is higher resolution (though still not for pixel peepers) and has a gorgeous classic look to it.
Neither the original Camp Snap nor the Camp Snap CS-Pro shoots video – but for retro video, there’s the Camp Snap CS-8. This is a digital dupe of a Super 8 camera, and I’m obsessed with the retro filter that adds dust and scratches. Like any cheap camcorder, there are some caveats – my main one being that the digital zoom is rather terrible. But, there are relatively few options for a retro camcorder with a price this low.
I'm obsessed with the Camp Snap CS-8's retro video filters. It's a fun way to give videos an old-school feel. Camp Snap warns that the CS-8 has been highly popular and recommends ordering soon to ship before Christmas.
The Camp Snap CS-8 retro camcorder is also discounted by 10 percent in the UK. Order soon to ensure a Christmas delivery.
