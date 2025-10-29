Sony’s 4-year-old APS-C vlogger camera is still Amazon's best-seller – only one 2025 camera makes the list
Amazon UK's best-selling mirrorless cameras are mostly 'older' models, with beginner-friendly options leading the way
If you're shipping for a mirrorless camera in 2025, you might be surprised to see that Amazon's top-selling list in the UK is dominated by cameras that are not exactly "fresh off the assembly line". In fact, just one 2025 release made the list.
So what's keeping 'older' cameras flying off the shelves, and why do beginner-friendly models dominate?
Best-selling mirrorless cameras at Amazon UK
1. Sony ZV-E10L (16-50mm) (released Jul 2021)
2. Canon EOS R100 Kit (18–45mm) (released May 2023)
3. Canon EOS R50 Kit (18–45mm + 55-210mm) (released Apr 2023)
4. Sony A6400 Kit (16-50mm) (released Jan 2021)
5. Sony A6700 (released Jul 2023)
6. Fujifilm X-E5 Kit Silver (15-45mm) (released Aug 2025)
7. Nikon Z6 II (released Nov 2020)
8. Sony A7 III Kit (28-70mm) (released Mar 2018)
9. Sony ZV-E10 (released Jul 2021)
10. Canon EOS R7 Kit (18-150mm) (released Jun 2022)
Why we haven't seen many new entrants
Part of the reason those models still lead the pack is that major manufacturers haven't released many new cameras in these categories. For example, Canon fans are still waiting for rumored models like the EOS R6 Mark III. Sony's A7 series, meanwhile, continues to evolve slowly. The A7 III remains a solid option for photographers while new models are awaited, with the Sony A7 V being one of the market's most eagerly anticipated cameras ( which could still possibly be announced in 2025).
Meanwhile, the Fujifilm X-E5, released in 2025, is the only truly new entrant on the best-seller list, offering modern features in a compact, stylish body.
Why beginner-friendly mirrorless cameras are flying off the shelves
Finally, affordable beginner-friendly cameras dominate the list, including many models that Digital Camera World rated as the best beginner-friendly cameras on the market. Nearly half of Amazon's best-sellers – including the Canon EOS R50, Canon EOS R100, and Sony ZV-E10 – are designed with newcomers in mind.
These cameras combine intuitive controls, guided menus, and automated shooting modes, allowing first-time users to achieve great results without a steep learning curve.
Their affordable kit pricing makes them an attractive entry point. And beyond affordability, many of these models are also geared toward content creation, with features like flip-out LCD screens, microphone inputs, and lightweight designs.
For many, ease of use and versatility outweigh the need for the latest tech or highest specs.
