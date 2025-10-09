Top 10 compact cameras in Japan right now – Why Kodak is dominating the charts in 2025

Kodak took over Japan's compact camera market in September. According to BCN Retail's latest rankings, its PixPro series now occupies half of the top 10. But there's more to the story: Panasonic's modern superzoom and Fujifilm's retro-inspired Instax Mini Evo are holding their own.

The PixPro FZ55 (black) takes the number one spot this month, rising from second in August. It's joined by three other Kodak models in the top 10 – the WPZ2 at No.3, the new C1 at No.6, and the FZ45 at No. 7. A red version of the FZ55 rounds things out at No.10.

That's five spots in the top 10 for Kodak – half the list. What's striking is not just Kodak's volume, but how low-profile these cameras are. They're not front-page launches. They don't chase the latest AI autofocus or 6K anything. They're built in a simple way and are easy to stock.

1. Kodak PixPro FZ55 Black

2. Panasonic Lumix TZ99 Black

3. Kodak PixPro WPZ2

4. Kenko Tokina KX-AF11 Black

5. Fujifilm Instax Mini Evo Black

6. Kodak PixPro C1 Black

7. Kodak PixPro FZ45 Black

8. Panasonic Lumix TZ99 White

9. Fujifilm Instax Mini Evo Brown

10. Kodak PixPro FZ55 Red

Panasonic's TZ99 – one of the few truly new compacts on the list – climbs to second place this month in black, and makes a surprise reappearance at No.8 in white after jumping two spots. The TZ99 is an old-school superzoom in a modern shell: smart, pocketable, with a 30x optical zoom and updated internals.

Kenko Tokina continues its quiet march upward too – the KC-AF11 rises from No.10 to No.4. This isn't a name that comes up often in global camera conversations, but in the domestic Japanese retail ecosystem, Kenko Tokina's low-cost compacts are moving steady numbers.

Then there's Fujifilm, which isn't playing the traditional compact game – and still managed two entries. The Instax Mini Evo, both black and brown versions, hold No. 5 and No.9, respectively. Technically hybrids, these are part instant printer, part digital camera.

So where's Canon? Or Sony? For all the mirrorless dominance they enjoy, neither brand has a competitive compact lineup in 2025 – at least not at the price points that matter here. What we're seeing instead is a split market: Kodak floods the budget shelves, Fujifilm redefines the product category, and Panasonic and Kenko Tokina hold up in the middle with newer hardware and local reach.

