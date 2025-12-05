Why this 7-year-old compact camera still outsells newer rivals – yes, we're talking about the Canon PowerShot SX740 HS

The Canon PowerShot SX740 HS, first launched in 2018, remains one of the most popular long-zoom compact cameras in 2025, thanks to its 40x optical zoom

If you've been researching compact cameras, you've almost certainly come across the Canon PowerShot SX740 HS / Lite. First launched in July 2018, it remains a staple recommendation – even now, seven years later, it's still one of the most popular compact cameras on the market.

Just some weeks ago, I reported on November sales data from Japan's Yodobashi Camera stores. This placed the SX740 HS third among the country's best-selling compacts, even edging ahead of Canon's newest release, the IXY 650 m / PowerShot Elph 260 HS A.

For some context: Canon reintroduced the compact camera with the Lite Edition in 2024. The only significant change is the removal of USB charging. Otherwise, this is the same proven device photographers have been shooting with for nearly a decade. So, let's explore why the Canon PowerShot SX740 HS / Lite remains so relevant – and so popular – in 2025.

What the PowerShot SX740 HS brings to the table

The SX740 HS / Lite is a remarkably capable and genuinely pocketable compact camera. While the last premium compacts chase larger sensors and boosted image quality, the compact features a 20.3MP 1/2.3-inch-type CMOS (5.6x crop) sensor and stays true to what compact cameras historically did best.

Its standout feature is the 40x zoom lens, equivalent to a generous 24-960mm range, giving you reach no smartphone can match. This is its defining strength, offering true reach in a body that slips into a jacket pocket. At full telephoto, processing steps in to keep images stabilized and sharp, but you might feel that at wider focal lengths, the image softens.

Add quick startup, dependable AF (autofocus), punchy JPEG output, and 4K video, and it's easy to see why this camera has enjoyed such a long lifespan on the shelves.

It includes 4K video and a pop-up flash, rounding out a package built for everyday shooting. Canon positioned it as the ideal choice when "travelling light," particularly for wildlife and nature photography.

What shows it age

The SX740 HS / Lite is a 2018 camera at heart, and a few elements reflect that. The lack of a touch screen, RAW shooting, or an electronic viewfinder puts it behind newer models on paper.

Low light reveals the limits of its 1/2.3-inch sensor, where noise and detail loss become more evident. Dynamic range is modest, high-contrast scenes can appear flat, and the shutter response is not perfect.

Still, these limitations rarely matter to the audience this camera targets – people who want a straightforward, dependable, long-zoom compact rather than a creative tool built for extensive post-processing.

Why it's still relevant

The appeal of the SX740 HS / Lite is simple: it offers huge zoom in a genuinely pocketable body, and it does so reliably. Even as compact cameras shift toward larger sensors, the SX740 HS / Lite remains valuable because it fills a niche smartphones can not touch.

It's an ideal pick for travel, family outings, and everyday use – a camera that performs consistently, behaves predictably, and delivers exactly what most users need without fuss.

End of the day, the SX740 HS / Lite stands out as a classic that hasn't lost its purpose. Seven years on, it still proves that not every great camera needs to feature the newest tech – more simply need to keep doing their job well.

