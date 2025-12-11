Photo editing giant VSCO is giving creators the ability to add more resolution without drastic pixelization. On Thursday, December 11, VSCO added AI Upscale to the photo editor’s AI Lab.

The tool uses AI to upscale images by as much as 4x, the company said. According to VSCO, the update “sharpens detail, reduces pixelization, and keeps your composition intact.”

The tool is designed to help creators crop tighter, give new life to old photos, and make larger prints. Users can choose between a 2x, 3x, or 4x upscale.

(Image credit: VSCO)

The tool is part of VSCO’s new AI Lab, which uses Flux.1 Kontext model mixed with VSCO’s “proprietary, purpose-built technology.”

VSCO launched the AI Lab in October, launching first with an AI-powered remove tool and promising more features in the future. Now, AI upscaling has joined the list of tools.

AI Labs is part of VSCO’s paid membership, but the company notes that users can try it out for free without a trial. The AI Lab is currently only part of the VSCO app on iPhone and isn’t yet available on desktop or Android.

