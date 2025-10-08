Canon EOS R10 remains #1 mirrorless camera, but the Nikon Z30 and Fuji X-M5 are gaining ground

BCN's September sales ranking is out, and Canon continues to dominate Japan's mirrorless camera market. But Nikon's Z30 and Fujifilm's X-M5 are moving up fast, and Sony is holding on with sheer depth. And this month's big surprise? The return of the EOS RP.

The Canon EOS R10 is not going anywhere. Still sitting at number one in BCN's latest monthly mirrorless rankings – just like last month, and the one before that. It's the same kit as always: the EOS R10 paired with the 18-105mm lens. Evidently still the go-to for creatives that want something more capable than entry-level, without going full enthusiast. It simply hits the sweet spot.

But just a few spots down, things are starting to shift. Let's take a look at put this month's ranking into perspective.

1. Canon EOS R10 RF-S18-150mm IS STM Lens Kit

2. Canon EOS R50 Double Zoom Kit Black

3. Sony ZV-E10 II Double Zoom Lens Kit Black

4. Fujifilm X-M5 XC15-45mm Lens Kit Silver

5. Nikon Z30 Double Zoom Kit

6. Sony ZV-E10 Power Zoom Lens Kit Black

7. Canon EOS R50 Double Zoom Kit White

8. Canon EOS RP RF24-105mm IS STM Lens Kit

9. Sony A6400 Double Zoom Lens Kit Black

10. Sony ZV-E10 II Power Zoom Lens Kit Black

Right behind the Canon EOS R10 sits the EOS R50, followed by the Sony ZV-E10 II Double Zoom Kit – not a big surprise. This Sony bundle is one of the new kits on the list, and its performance so far suggests that content creators are happy to refresh their gear when the price and branding are right.

Then there's Fujifilm's quiet surge. The X-M5 (silver kit) is now in fourth – its highest position yet – and a strong sign that Fujifilm's mid-range APS-C gamble is starting to pay off in the Japanese market.

Nikon makes the biggest jump this month: the Z30 Double Zoom Kit rockets from 13th all the way to fifth.

Lower in the top 10, Canon's R50 Double Zoom Kit (white) sits in seventh – a colorway change, not a different audience. But the real surprise is Canon's EOS RP kit with the 24-105 STM lens – a full-frame model that just re-entered the top 10 out of nowhere, jumping from 45th (!) to eighth, highlighting that there's still demand for full-frame kits at the right price, even five years post-launch.

Canon's grip on the top spots is solid, but this month's top 10 reads like a market adjusting itself – not through bold new launches, but through steady pressure from smarter pricing and fresher kits.

