Rumors are swirling that the new Canon EOS R6 Mark III might make its debut later this month, and it could be Canon's biggest launch of 2025.

While detailed camera rumors have been a bit quiet about this new full-frame EOS, both Canon Rumors and our colleagues from TechRadar are reporting some intriguing upgrades and specifications.

Originally, Canon Rumors predicted we'd see the Canon EOS R6 Mark III launch at the end of 2024, which would have fit neatly into Canon's two-year cycle for the EOS R6 series – the R6 Mark II debuted in 2022, and the original R6 came out in 2020.

Since the announcement didn't happen last year, it looks like we'll have to hang tight until the end of May 2025 (hopefully, so fingers crossed!).

The new R6 Mark III is expected to energize the market and boost competition in the hybrid camera scene, especially after the launch of the Nikon Z6 III and the much-anticipated Sony A7 V, which has also faced delays.

Let's dive into the rumored specifications and features of the R6 Mark III, courtesy of Canon Rumors.

Canon EOS R6 Mark III Specifications (unconfirmed)

24MP stacked sensor

The sensor of the R6 Mark III will maintain the 24MP resolution of its predecessor. While this may disappoint some users, the good news is that it is rumored to be a 'stacked' sensor type, similar to that of Canon's EOS R3. A partially stacked 24MP sensor is also seen in the Nikon Z6 III, enabling faster readout speeds, improving burst shooting, autofocus, and reducing issues related to rolling shutter distortion.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Digic Accelerator

There was some chatter about whether the R6 Mark III includes the Digic Accelerator or Eye Control AF from Canon's higher-end models, and it's being speculated that the new R6 will get it. This would enhance burst shooting capabilities and pre-capture features. However, don't expect Eye Control AF, as it seems like it won't be featured in this new model.

Rear LCD "flippy" mechanism

This could be Canon's first and its answer to the Sony A9 III's tilting hinge screen design. Instead of the previously rumored 3-inch LCD featured on the R6 Mark II, the new full-frame might debut a multi-angle LCD.

C-Log 2 and C-Log 3

For those into video, the new Canon might feature both Canon Log 2 (captures more detail in shadows, so you don't lose information in those darker parts of your shots) and Canon Log 3 (provides a cleaner noise floor with better color and contrast, giving you better options in post-production – for example, color grading).

Video speed

Rumors expect that the Canon R6 Mark III can record 6K RAW at 60p and 4K at 120p.

Of course, all these specs are speculative and should be taken with a grain of salt – but they do seem mostly consistent with what we've been hearing for a while now. If that May release date is accurate, we should find out soon…

You might also like…

You might be interested in the best Canon cameras in the EOS R lineup, along with the best Canon RF lenses for them. You may also want to check out our Canon EOS R6 vs R6 Mark II comparison.