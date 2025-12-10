Nikon’s acquisition of RED is showing – and this time, in the form of cinema-inspired in-camera color profiles for select Nikon cameras. The previously promised Nikon-RED image recipes are finally here, delivering a mix of retro, classic, and edgy cinematic looks free for certain Nikon cameras.

The announcement brings nine new but previously-promised Imaging Recipes created by cinema powerhouse RED to a handful of Nikon cameras: the Nikon Z6 III, Z5 II, Z50 II, Zf, and the ZR.

Imaging Recipes are Nikon’s term for in-camera color editing. The effects are applied directly to JPEGs and standard H.264/H.265 video files without requiring any editing, and creators can use them as a starting point for RAW when working inside Nikon’s NX Studio. Along with tweaking the colors, the recipes can also impact highlights, shadows, contrast, grain, and other components to achieve a certain look without editing.

While Nikon Image Recipes work for both JPEG and standard, non-N-Log videos, the new looks are meant to mimic cinematic color grading. Several of the nine new color presets are based on RED’s popular LUT profiles.

The new Nikon-RED Imaging Recipes include:

Image credit: Nikon CineBias by RED: A cool cinematic with enhanced blues and greens and deep shadows Image credit: Nikon CineBias-C Crisp Teal Contrast by RED: This moody recipe mixes cooler, edgy tones with deeper contrast for a bold look Image credit: Nikon CineBias-T Cool Atmosphere by RED: A cooler cinematic recipe that has a softer look with more teal-like blues, deeper greens, and cool skin tones Image credit: Nikon CineBias WC Grit and Glow by RED: Favoring high contrast, this look has deep shadows and vibrant highlights, which creates a bold feel and helps colors like reds and oranges to pop Image credit: Nikon CineBias BleachBypass by RED: A nod to the classic bleach bypass film processing method, this look mixes strong contrast with desaturated colors. Image credit: Nikon CineBiasOffset by RED: A recipe for subtle color grading with cooler tones, leaning into calmer blues and greens Image credit: Nikon CineBias-CC Noir Vibes by RED: This recipe adds a teal tint for a moody look with more dramatic blues and greens and cooler, desaturated skin tones Image credit: Nikon CineBias Achromic by RED: A black-and-white profile, this look is meant to bring attention to texture and lighting with deep blacks and bright highlights. Image credit: Nikon CineBias-TC - Green Edge Experimental by RED: This recipe is for dramatic shadows and a greenish tint to the entire range of colors for an edgy vibe meant for experimental photography

In addition to the nine presets curated by RED, the December 10 update also brought three other looks, including recipes inspired by vintage film, instant film, and a warm Golden Brown recipe.

The recipes are available free through the Nikon Imaging Cloud and can be downloaded to the camera by saving the recipes and connecting the camera to Wi-Fi. Creators can add up to nine presets to the camera at a time.

