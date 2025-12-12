The new episode of Bokeh Face: The Digital Camera World podcast is now live on our YouTube channel and available to stream from Spotify, Apple Podcasts and all your favorite podcast services.

New episodes of Bokeh Face are released bi-weekly, every other Friday (so our next episode will be released on Boxing Day, December 26).

DCW's How To Editor, Mike Harris, joins me, James Artaius, DCW Editor in Chief, for our usual format where we discuss a burning issue in the world of imaging, dive into the kit bag to examine about what we've been shooting with lately, and then troubleshoot a technical or creative camera issue.

You can watch the episode in full right here below:

In Focus on this episode, we argue the merits and demerits of fast lenses. Does anyone really need f/1.2 and f/0.95 glass? What are the optical compromises? Should anyone actually be shooting wide open? What counts as a fast lens when it comes to telephoto lenses? We also discuss how Canon has returned fire against the onslaught of cheap superfast glass made by Chinese brands with the Canon RF 45mm f/1.2L STM.

Then, in our Gear Up segment, we get up close and personal with the Fujifilm X-T30 III. On the surface it's a beginner camera, but it's also loaded with high-end features like 6K open gate video – so who is this camera really for, do "real photographers" use Film Simulations and, most importantly, can the X-T30 III tempt Mike away from Nikon?

Closing the show, in Trouble Shooting, Mike shares his pro tips as a motorsports photographer as we break down how to shoot fast action, from tech to technique, to help you shoot everything from sports to wildlife. Does it matter what camera you use? Can you shoot action on a beginner camera? We also talk back button focus, subject detect AF, whether you really need ridiculous burst speeds and whether Canon or Nikon might be better for newcomers.

We'd love to hear your thoughts and feedback on the show, along with any questions or troubleshooting queries you might have, so please get in touch with us at bokehface@futurenet.com. We hope you enjoy the episode!

