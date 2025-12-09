Will Canon's retro camera have its newest image sensor?

Canon's highly anticipated retro camera – expected to appear in 2026, to mark the 50th anniversary of the Canon AE-1 – could be powered by the company's newest 32.5MP image sensor, seen in its latest camera bodies.

That's according to the latest camera rumors, doing the rounds on both sides of the Pacific. If true, the hotly tipped camera will have the classic styling of a classic film SLR (almost certainly inspired by the AE-1, given the occasion) but the resolution of the brand new Canon EOS R6 Mark III.

Of course, that's also the same sensor shared with the similarly new Canon EOS C50 cinema camera. However, while the new retro camera – which I've long been calling the Canon RE-1, for obvious reasons – looks like it will have the same stills performance as its siblings, it won't share the same video capabilities as either the C50 cine cam or R6 hybrid camera.

The reason is simple: the Canon RE-1 will be a boutique product styled after a legendary stills camera. Therefore, its audience will be largely photo-centric – which means that Canon can omit high-end video features to keep both the cost down and the photo performance high.

The Canon RE-1 may have the same 32.5MP sensor as the R6 III and C50, but it won't have the same feature set (Image credit: James Artaius / Digital Camera World)

Since the new 32.5MP sensor is already in high production (bearing in mind that the C50 is expected to be widely adopted, and that the R6 series is among Canon's most popular product lines), the cost of sharing this tech with another body would be low.

However, if the RE-1 were to possess features such as 7K RAW and open gate, the cost of adding a high-end processor would be high. On top of that, it would subject the RE-1 to the same heat-dispersion demands (and performance / recording limitations).

Conversely, by minimizing the video demands, Canon would also minimize the need for a heat dissipation system – shedding valuable bulk, which would keep the RE-1 as a sleek, slim body in the same vein as its forebear.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Both Camera Beta and Canon Rumors note that this will keep the price of the camera low, with the latter noting that it "will come in 'significantly less' than the $2,799 EOS R6 Mark III," suggesting a price as low as $1,999.

The success of Nikon's Zf and Zfc cameras likely gave Canon all the market research it needed! (Image credit: Nikon)

"It's going to have less features, minimal focus on video and will have the entry-level Digic X processor," continues the outlet. Which might suggest that some high-end photographic features might also be sacrified. My money would be on pre-capture and / or the 40fps burst – which, along with the lack of 7K video, would also remove the need for an expensive CFexpress slot.

Of course, it's important to note that this is all conjecture – this camera is far from official. However, Canon hasn't denied its existence. And indeed, when asked multiple times by the media – including when I spoke to Canon's Japanese execs – it has played anywhere between vague, coy and teasing.

Still, with Nikon striking gold with its Zf and Zfc, OM System catching lightning in a bottle with the OM-3, and Fujifilm cameras obviously leading the way with retro designs, it would seem crazy for Canon not to follow suit. And with the anniversary of the Canon AE-1 happening in April, you should probably circle the month on your calendar.

You might also like…

Take a look at the best Canon cameras across the current range, and see which of the best Canon RF lenses might be a good fit for a retro camera. And if you're more interested in the AE-1 than the RE-1, check out the best film cameras for more classic SLRs!