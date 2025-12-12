Shot with a Canon EOS R6 Mark II, this breathtaking panorama captures the profound stillness of Japan's countryside

In the misty dawn following heavy rain, photographer Megumi Murakami waited patiently at Lake Nakatsuna in Nagano Prefecture, Japan. As the morning light pierced the fog and the cherry blossoms emerged in full bloom, their perfect reflections on a glassy lake surface created what she describes as "a fantastical world."

That moment of profound stillness earned her Silver in the Fine Art/Landscape category of the Tokyo International Foto Awards 2025.

All this took place on 19 April, 2023, during that narrow window when cherry blossoms bloom across the length and breadth of Japan. Murakami's photo shows a row of trees, their pink and white blossoms luminous against dark evergreens, with fog rolling through the hillside behind them. The still water creates a mirror reflection, doubling the visual impact and creating what Murakami calls "a space of profound stillness and depth".

Technical execution

The Canon EOS R6 Mark II, released in 2022, is best known for its blistering 40fps burst shooting and advanced autofocus, making it popular among sports and wildlife photographers.

Yet it has plenty to offer beyond action scenes. Here, its 24.2MP full-frame sensor provided the sweet spot between resolution and low-light performance, offering ample detail for large prints while maintaining excellent dynamic range.

Murakami used an RF 24-70mm f/2.8L IS USM lens, shooting at f/8 for 1/25 second at ISO 50 with a 32mm focal length. The f/8 aperture provides excellent depth of field, keeping cherry blossoms, evergreens and misty hillside all acceptably sharp.

The relatively slow 1/25-second shutter speed in dawn light suggests either a tripod or the R6 Mark II's exceptional in-body image stabilization at work. Canon rates the latter at up to 8 stops of compensation with compatible lenses, making handheld landscape photography remarkably viable.

Elsewhere, the ISO 50 setting maximizes image quality and dynamic range; critical for capturing both the bright morning glow and darker shadowed areas in a single exposure. At 32mm focal length, Murakami chose a natural, slightly wide perspective that encompasses the scene without wide-angle distortion, closely approximating human vision and creating an intimate rather than grandiose feeling.

Getting the timing right

Cherry blossom season holds deep cultural significance in Japan, where hanami (flower viewing) has been practiced for over a thousand years. These blossoms represent both beauty and impermanence, blooming spectacularly for just one to two weeks before falling to the ground.

Photographers face intense pressure to capture them at peak bloom, whenever weather, timing and location align.

Murakami's patience paid dividends here, finding conditions that elevated her image beyond typical sakura photography. Heavy rain the previous day had cleared the air and settled the lake surface to a perfect sense of calm. Morning fog added atmospheric depth.

The location, too, was well chosen. Lake Nakatsuna in Nagano Prefecture exemplifies Japan's rural beauty, and while it's not the most famous of spots, it has a lot to offer photographers. The mountain setting creates conditions for atmospheric fog, while its calm morning waters provide the mirror reflections landscape photographers prize.

Overall, though, this image demonstrates that success comes not from exotic locations, but from patience, timing and the ability to recognize when all elements align. It also shows how modern cameras like the R6 Mark II can handle low light superbly, rewarding photographers who wake early and are willing to be patient.

