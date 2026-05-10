Camera trends make one thing clear: photographers want big capabilities inside a pocketable chassis. Compact cameras with oversized sensors like the Fujifilm X100VI and Ricoh GR IV have sold so well that finding one in stock is a challenge.

But with the success of those models comes another question: Will the viral success of large-sensor compact cameras mean that more are on the horizon?

I’m not the only one wondering if the cameras topping the bestseller lists will spark more like it. Recent talk on Chinese social media has rumors swirling about another competitor to the X100VI and GR IV coming, but the rumor has no hints of what brand or when.

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Fujifilm X100VI (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

I don’t have much confidence in a rumor that comes without any actual details, but it raises an interesting question. Compact cameras have been resurgent for some time now and, based on bestseller lists and the latest CIPA data, I don’t think the trend is slowing down any time soon.

Large-sensor compacts offer far superior image quality to camera phones, yet come in a design that’s often much smaller than mirrorless cameras.

At the same time, even smaller mirrorless bodies and pancake lenses have risen with the trends – which makes sense, as sometimes a travel-sized mirrorless can be cheaper and easier to find than those out-of-stock viral compact cameras.

The Ricoh GR IV (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

I wouldn’t be surprised if more brands are working on compact cameras with a large sensor based on trends alone. But as hard as viral cameras like the X100VI are to find in stock, I don’t want to see copycats.

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I’d love to see a camera that balances sensor size with a bit of zoom, as APS-C compact cameras tend to have fixed lenses. The 1-inch sensor Canon G7 X Mark III and Sony RX100VII fit that bill, but there are a handful of pancake lenses for APS-C mirrorless that are relatively small – and while zoom would make a camera a little bigger, I don’t think it’s entirely impossible.

Another category that I would love to see is a waterproof camera with a larger sensor. GoPro is sort of doing that with the Mission 1 Pro and point-and-shoot grip, but I still think a waterproof compact with a larger sensor geared towards still photos would sell very well.

The one thing that I want, but don’t expect, is a lower price point. Compact cameras are in demand, which tends to drive up the prices. The Fujifilm X Half still felt a bit pricey at launch, with its one-inch sensor and limited pro settings, which is why I lean more towards a pancake on a mirrorless as an alternative to the most popular compacts.

If the trends are any indication, there’s plenty of demand and room for more large-sensor compact cameras. The question is whether photographers will actually get more choices – and from what brands.

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