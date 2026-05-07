At the CP+ Show in Japan back in February, a Sony official shared some insights into the company’s view on APS-C, which seems to have sparked healthy discussion around potential cropped-sensor models with souped-up specs that the photography community would like to see.

Speaking to PetaPixel at the show, Yasufumi Machitani, general manager of Sony’s Camera Business Department, said that “APS-C is important” and that “looking at the market, we believe it’s growing.”

While this is clearly an acknowledgment by Sony that the company has its gaze cast beyond its higher-end lineups, such as the highly popular A7R range, I don't think it justifies the somewhat wild speculations—or at least the desires—we are now seeing. Among them, I’ve read pleas for a “35-40MP A7000 in an A7 IV/V-ish body and specs similar to the A7V,” and even a “mini Sony A1 for $2,000.”

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The a6700 is Sony's premium APS-C camera (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

But my question is: why would Sony roll out super-spec APS-C cameras when its current lineup is doing the job? Although Machitani didn’t state the source he was basing his earlier comment on, the latest figures from the Japanese Camera and Imaging Products Association (CIPA) highlight that almost twice the number of interchangeable-lens cameras with cropped and Micro Four Thirds sensors were shipped worldwide in 2025 compared to those with full-frame sensors.

What I think the prosumer community—who make up a fair share of the commenters online—needs to keep in mind is that the majority of people who buy digital cameras are likely dabbling in photography and simply want an affordable rig that takes better and more editable pictures than a smartphone without paying much more than they would for a smartphone.

At this level, which APS-C thrives in, cost is arguably the most important selling point, and there’s no way a “35-40MP A7000 in an A7 IV/V-ish body” would retail at a price most APS-C shooters would even sniff at. What’s more, a camera like this would likely surpass the specs of the latest A7 camera, the Alpha 7 V.

Sony wouldn't drop an APS-C camera that could draw people away from the A7V (pictured), which has been its best-selling shooter since released late last year (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

You might argue that a potential APS-C camera boasting such specs would bridge the gap between the 26MP a6700 and the A7V, but we all know that Sony’s carefully tiered array of Alpha lineups is designed to dangle the specs you want just out of reach in the next, more expensive lineup to convince you to upgrade.

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In the same interview with PetaPixel, Machitani even said: “Even if customers start with APS-C, some will upgrade to full-frame once they enjoy our products.” Obviously, this is not an admission of the notion I just shared, but I do think it backs up my argument that we’re not going to see some kind of pro-level APS-C camera from Sony anytime soon.

The speculation also likely comes from the series's age. The Sony A6700 launched in 2023, and the A6400 in 2019 – though vlogging cameras like the Sony ZV-E10 II are more recent.

Ultimately, the numbers will do the talking, and if Sony sees demand for these desired super APS-C cameras, I’m sure it’ll supply the goods. After all, Machitani also said that Sony doesn’t “limit the APS-C business” and that the company wants “to see the market trend and discuss future development.” I maintain, though, that the current trends don’t support demand for APS-C cameras with full-frame firepower.

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