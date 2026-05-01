If you're planning on heading somewhere fun for the summer, you might want to pick up an all-weather compact camera that's perfect for sandy beaches, salty seawater and humid climates.

While the very best waterproof cameras will run you a few hundred bucks, AgfaPhoto has just released a new model that's absurdly cheap – just £59.99, in fact. That's around $80 / AU$110!

The camera has only been announced in Europe thus far, but AgfaPhoto products are available worldwide – so I'm pretty sure it'll make it to other shores before long.

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The AgfaPhoto Realishot WP6000 is an entry-level waterproof compact camera that's rated at IP68 – which means it can be used in depths of up to 10ft / 3m.

There's some creative marketing at play, with the WP6000 being billed as an 18MP camera, but at its heart is actually a 5MP 1/4-inch CMOS sensor (with interpolation offering additional resolutions of 8MP, 12MP and 18MP).

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: GT Company) (Image credit: GT Company) (Image credit: GT Company) (Image credit: GT Company) (Image credit: GT Company)

In the sensitivity stakes, the ISO maxes out at 800 – but the camera has a built-in flash for when the light gets low.

All of which is to say that this isn't going to rival the Fujifilm X100VI or even the OM System Tough TG-7 for image quality… but for £60, it's a great burner camera for shooting in conditions where you wouldn't dare take more expensive models.

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The lens is a 3.03mm f/2 affair, which given the 9.6x crop factor of a 1/4-inch sensor should give an effective field of view of around 29mm – an ideal travel, street and adventure focal length.

It can shoot 720p HD video and has a built-in microphone, though I wouldn't hold out too much hope for the quality here – this is really going to be a bit of fun for shooting stills.

If you're not sniffy about specs and you just want a knockabout camera for taking in the sea or out in the rain at a festival, the AgfaPhoto Realishot WP6000 will be available soon in red or blue from the AgfaPhoto website.

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