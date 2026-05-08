The I’m Back Roll converts retro film cameras to digital using a sensor that looks like a roll of film – and thanks to the campaign approaching nearly US$1 million in funding, the company has added a solution to allow the kit to fire more like a classic film camera.

I’m Back has made several attempts at digital conversion kits for vintage film cameras, but the I’m Back Roll is the first that puts most of the tech inside the camera, where earlier attempts mounted some tech outside the camera.

The only required component that sits outside the camera body is a Bluetooth remote to trigger the digital sensor inside. But, a number of photographers have commented on the annoyance of having to push two buttons to take a photo – one to open the shutter on the retro film camera and another to fire the digital sensor.

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But thanks in part to the campaign exceeding its original goal, I’m Back has now launched an add-on for photographers not so enthused about the Bluetooth remote. I’m Back is now working to build a sync button that screws into the threads on many vintage camera shutter buttons. Because the control sits right on the camera’s shutter, the accessory allows for taking a photo with one press without the Bluetooth remote.

The new Shutter Sync button is an optional add-on (Image credit: I'm Back)

The shutter release does have a thin wire that will need to be threaded through the film door at the back of the camera. (One of the campaign’s creators notes in a comment that they are also working on a magnetic version specifically for the Nikon Nikonos cameras, as the wire would make the waterproof camera no longer waterproof.)

For cameras that don’t have a threaded shutter release, the new shutter will also allow for using with adhesive rather than the threads.

The new shutter release is an optional add-on – backers can still pledge for the original design with the Bluetooth remote.

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The Bluetooth remote is included with the I'm Back Roll (Image credit: I'm Back)

The shutter isn’t the first time the I’m Back campaign has revisited the design. The company has also added an LCD screen add-on – and an electronic viewfinder – to the campaign. That requires a battery, which means a lot of gear outside the camera, but the company said it was a popular request for photographers wanting to see the images after taking them.

The I’m Back Roll Kickstarter campaign has just under a week left, wrapping up on May 15. All crowdfunding campaigns come with risk – if the final stages of development are successful, backers could receive the product sometime in 2027.

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