Ultra-high resolution compact cameras by Canon probably won't happen – at least for now

Canon hasn't released an ultra-high resolution compact camera yet – and here's the reason why

Compact cameras remain popular, even in a world dominated by smartphones and mirrorless systems. While brands like Fujifilm are pushing 102MP point-and-shoots such as the GFX100RF, Canon appears to be following a different path.

At the CP+ Expo in Yokohama, Canon executives, including Go Tokura, Executive Vice President and Head of Canon's Imaging Group, discussed their compact camera strategy in an interview with DPReview.

The interview insights make clear that Canon prioritizes accessibility, usability, and catering to an audience that's "new."

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Interview insights

Canon explains that with the advanced technology and cameras in smartphones, occasionally shooters thought to be good snapping away with camera phones – as there's no need for a physical camera – but there was.

"They started to find the joy of using cameras. When they choose a second device after the smartphone, are they going to use the mirrorless camera? Possibly not, because it's a bit large and also it's pricey as well," Canon told DPReview.

Smartphones act as a gateway, introducing photography to new users. "The compact camera is there for their choice, so this is a totally new need we see."

Tokura also stressed that for this audience, experience matters more than pixel count; it's more about the physical feel and joy a compact camera brings, and how "fashionable it is to own it."

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Given this focus, it's clear why Canon hasn't launched professional-grade, niche compacts like Sony's RX1R III, and likely won't in the near term.

Accessible compact cameras win

The Canon PowerShot SX740 HS Lite is available for $699.95 £479.99 – and is famously known for being for frequently being hard to find in stock (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

Companies focusing on affordable and accessible cameras dominate the compact camera market. This principle isn't new. Kodak is a classic example: its Pixpro line is incredibly successful with devices priced from $99.99 / £79 (C1) to $249.99 / £249 (AZ528).

When Canon released the Canon PowerShot SX740 HS Lite in 2024, it demonstrated the same kind of strategy that helped brands like Kodak succeed: offering affordable, easy-to-use compact cameras built on proven technology.

Despite using largely unchanged specs from the original 2018 SX740, the Lite version continues to sell strongly, regularly appearing on Yodobashi's best-seller charts in Japan.

While Canon technically could produce ultra-high resolution compact cameras, the current strategy prioritizes approachable, user-friendly models that appeal to a broader and younger market.

Canon also plans to ramp up production, so popular models like the Powershot G7 X Mark III should be easier to find. Backorders might finally ease.

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