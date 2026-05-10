The Sony A7 V has sat at the top of a number of best-seller lists since its launch in late 2025 – and for good reason, considering its mix of performance and price.

But the popular mirrorless camera sits in second place on the latest list of trending cameras from retailer B&H after another rather famous camera: the Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III.

In fact, looking at the top ten trending cameras at B&H for April 2026, more than half of the options are compact cameras, which outnumber mirrorless seven to three. The top trending cameras at B&H across all camera categories are:

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The Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III has been experiencing viral social media fame – but that rise in demand means that the compact camera is hard to find in stock.

The one-inch sensor point-and-shoot is still out-of-stock at B&H, but the rise up the ranks hints that the retailer may have been able to ship more backorders as Canon continues to increase production.

The Fujifilm X100VI (Image credit: Future)

The G7 X Mark III isn’t the only viral compact camera on the list. The Fujifilm X100VI is also on the list multiple times – one for each color option.

Unlike the G7 X Mark III, the X100VI has a 40MP APS-C sensor, but it does sacrifice a zoom lens for that larger sensor. The mix of tech inside and retro design outside has the Fujifilm compact selling so well that, more than two years after its launch, it’s still hard to find in stock.

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The Canon PowerShot Elph 360 HS A / Canon Ixus 285 HS (Image credit: James Artaius)

While high-tech point-and-shoots tend to be the most viral options, affordable point-and-shoots are making a return with the Canon PowerShot 360 HS A (known as the Ixus 285 HS outside the US) also in the top ten.

Eliminating the mirrorless bodies and looking at B&H’s trending compact camera list, the viral $35 Kodak Charmera also slides onto the list, along with the 40x zoom Canon PowerShot SX740 HS and the APS-C compact Ricoh GR IV.

Best-selling mirrorless cameras in the US

B&H is a retailer that’s popular among general consumers, not just dedicated photographers, so breaking up the trending list by category offers additional insight. The top trending mirrorless cameras for April 2026 are:

Looking at the list, there are a number of interesting trends. First, older generations remain popular as a more affordable option that still offers pro features.

The Sony A7 V may be the top seller, but the older A7 IV is still selling well. The same goes for the Canon EOS R6 Mark III, with the Mark II following just two paces behind.

Sony A7 V vs A7 IV (Image credit: Digital Camera World)

A number of the trending cameras cross geographical borders. The Fujifilm X-M5 also sat at the top of a recent year-long best-seller list at a retailer in Japan. The X-M5 is Fujifilm’s most affordable current mirrorless body, and the small viewfinder-free design also touches on the compact camera trend.

The Sony A6700, which pops up on the list twice with two different bundles, is also more budget-friendly – at least compared to the A7 V – with a smaller crop sensor design.

The Fujifilm X-M5 (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

On the flipside, the only Nikon on the list isn’t a budget model but the pro-grade Z8.

Looking at monthly trending lists offers insight into what cameras are selling well – but monthly numbers can easily be swayed by temporary sale discounts. For example, the Nikon Z8 has been steeply discounted lately and is currently still listed for $900 off.

But, based on the monthly trends I’ve seen so far this year in the US and Japan, I fully expect cameras like the Sony A7 V, the R6 Mark III, the Fujifilm X-M5, the Fujifilm X100VI, and multiple PowerShot compact cameras to continue to be popular options as 2026 continues.

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Trends are insightful, but hands-on experience is better. These are the best compact cameras and best mirrorless cameras based on real-world testing.