Sony's image sensors drive record US$9.6 billion profits, as electronics division slumps

Sony has published its 2025 financial year (FY) report, posting a 13% rise in annual operating profit to ¥1,447.5 billion – approximately $9.6 billion / £7.5 billion / AU$14.1 billion.

This growth was fueled by a booming demand for smartphone image sensors and record music revenues, which helped offset declining sales in televisions and consumer electronics.

While the Imaging & Sensing Solutions (I&SS) division saw profits surge by 37%, the Entertainment, Technology & Services (ET&S) segment suffered a 17% decline in operating income.

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The results highlight a transition away from legacy consumer electronics toward higher-margin semiconductors and entertainment.

By leveraging its leadership in the global image sensor market, Sony looks to be repositioning itself as a sensor technology provider for premium smartphones, as the global TV and display markets face challenges.

In 2025 Sony developed several powerful industrial imaging sensors in, including a trio of IMX Pregius S global shutter sensors (Image credit: Sony Semiconductor Solutions)

The I&SS division led the charge, with sales jumping 20% to ¥2,151.5 billion ($13.8 billion / £11.4 billion / AU$22.6 billion). Operating income hit a record ¥357.3 billion ($2.3 billion / £1.7 billion / AU$3.1 billion), a massive 37% year-on-year increase thanks to an improved product mix and high demand for camera phone sensors.

This was achieved despite losses of ¥19.9 billion ($127 million / £93 million / AU$175 million) from the sale of an equity interest in Sony Semiconductor Israel and other restructuring costs. However, for FY2026, Sony warned that smartphone sensor growth may fluctuate as the trend toward larger-sized sensors begins to plateau.

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Meanwhile, the ET&S division struggled as sales fell 6% to ¥2,260.5 billion ($15.5 billion / £12 billion / AU$23.2 billion). Operating profit dropped 17% to ¥158.6 billion ($1.0 billion / £743 million / AU$1.4 billion) mainly due to reduced demand for display and televisions.

In response, Sony seems to be shifting focus towards profitability over volume, notably through a strategic partnership with TCL in the Home Entertainment field.

Looking ahead to FY2026, Sony expects overall operating profit to rise another 11% to ¥1,600 billion ($10.2 billion / £7.5 billion / AU$14.1 billion). While I&SS profits are forecasted to grow to ¥400 billion ($2.5 billion / £1.9 billion / AU$, the ET&S outlook remains relatively flat.

These projections suggest that Sony’s future will increasingly depend on the semiconductor technologies powering digital imaging.

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