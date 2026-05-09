A mirrorless Nikon D500 successor infused with Red tech?

Could we be getting a spiritual successor to the Nikon Z30?

Nikon has yet to release a camera this year. And with the rumored Nikon Z9 successor supposedly pushed back to 2027, the camera rumors are running rife as to what tantalizing delights are headed our way in 2026.

It’s not the possibility of a full-frame fixed-lens compact camera that’s caught my eye, though, but the whispers of a “top-of-the-line / high-end” APS-C mirrorless camera.

I’ve been saying for years that I want a true mirrorless successor to the Nikon D500 – and even in a world with the Nikon Z50 II, I think it would sell like hotcakes. The D500 launched alongside the flagship Nikon D5 in 2016 and was marketed as an APS-C DSLR flagship.

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The Nikon D500 is one of the greatest APS-C DSLR cameras ever made (Image credit: Nikon / Digital Camera World)

Not only did it boast the same image processor as the D5, it also had the same 153-point AF system. So far, so Z50 II; the big difference was the hardware.

This little DSLR boasted an extremely solid build, complete with extensive weather sealing, along with a dual XQD / SD card slot and its own vertical grip. All pro-grade appointments. Unsurprisingly, it became a favourite for wildlife and sports photography and still enjoys an exemplary reputation today.

And yet, my D500 prediction might be well off the mark. A report from Nikon Rumors talks of a “mini-Nikon ZR”, complete with Red tech. Essentially, a high-end spiritual successor to the Nikon Z30.

Obviously this is all conjecture, but I certainly wouldn’t be disappointed with this outcome either. And with the presence of the Z50 II and Nikon’s drive towards video, I do think this seems more likely. I'll be keeping my eye on these reports very closely and delivering my verdict should more rumors arise.

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