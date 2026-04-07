Compact cameras have become so trendy that the most popular models come with “out of stock” warnings and long waiting lists. But when it comes to the most popular compact camera that’s actually possible to buy, one retailer in Japan thinks it has the answer: The Sony ZV-1 II.

The insight comes from Japanese retailer Yodobashi’s top ten best-selling compact camera list for the first half of March 2026. The Sony ZV-1 II isn’t the first camera in that list, but removing four compact cameras that are perpetually out-of-stock that had a large shipment to waiting list customers propels the ZV-1 II to the top.

The most popular compact cameras at Yodobashi

According to Yodobashi, these are the best-selling compact cameras for the first half of March 2026:

The Canon PowerShot SX740 HS, PowerShot G7 X Mark III, Ricoh GR IIIx, and Fujifilm X100VI are cameras that are so popular, that they’re out-of-stock at Yodobashi, but the retailer notes that shipments for the customers who have backorders propelled those four cameras back up to the top of the list.

Those four hard-to-find cameras don’t come as much of a surprise. The Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III has achieved viral status that makes it hard to find, despite the manufacturer increasing production, a trend that has bled into other PowerShots like the SX740 HS.

The Ricoh GR III has been replaced with the GR IV, but the GR IIIx, the version of the compact camera with a longer lens, has not. Like the new GR IV, the older long lens compact camera is still challenging to find in stock.

The final backordered camera on the list is the Fujifilm X100VI, which is now more than two years old, but its viral status continues to make the compact camera with an APS-C sensor and retro dials hard to find.

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Popular compact cameras that are actually in stock

The Sony ZV-1 II (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

Eliminate all those cameras that are hard to find, and what’s left? Well, that list of popular compact cameras that are actually easy to find in stock starts with the Sony ZV-1 II.

The ZV-1 II is more of a vlogging compact camera than the stills-oriented RX100 VII, but the vlogging camera is more affordable than the RX100 series. The ZV-1 II still packs in a 20.1MP one-inch sensor and 18-50mm lens, along with a flip-out screen.

Next on the list, the Kodak Picpro C1 combines several trends together – it’s a point-and-shoot, but it also has a classic look, carries the Kodak name, and comes in at an affordable price point.

The Panasonic Lumix TZ99 / ZS99 (Image credit: Matthew Richards)

The Panasonic Lumix TZ99 / ZS99, a compact camera with a 30x zoom lens, also makes an appearance on the list – and not for the first time. The popular zoom compact has topped the Yobodashi list before, but falls to fourth in March. Panasonic has announced the ZS300 / TZ300 since the bestseller list closed March 15, so it will be interesting to see if the new launch makes an appearance on upcoming bestseller lists – it has half the zoom of the TZ99 / ZS99, but uses a larger one-inch sensor.

The only PowerShot not backordered on the list is the Canon IXY 650, which is called the ELPH 360 HS in some regions. It’s a more affordable model with specs behind the SX740 HS and G7 X Mark III.

The OM System Tough TG-7 – my personal favorite beach camera – also remains among the trending models in Japan. The TG-7 doesn’t pack a larger sensor like some advanced compacts, but the ability to go more places with its waterproof body.

The Sony RX1R III (Image credit: James Artaius)

Finally, rounding out the list is a luxury, high-end compact: The Sony RX1R III. The RX1R III packs a 61MP full-frame sensor into a compact body with a 35mm f/2 lens – and comes with a price tag to reflect those high-end specs.

Bestseller lists can be influenced by factors like temporary sales and discounts, as well as stock issues, but watching the lists as they come out offers some hints as to which cameras are most popular – the Yobodashi list regularly hints towards what’s trending in Japan.

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