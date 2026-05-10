These 19 cameras have built-in storage, enabling you to beat the memory card crisis

Everybody has heard enough about the current memory crisis. From Samsung warning that the shortage will get worse in 2027 to Sony running out of memory cards, what we all want to know is what the heck are we going to do about it?

Well, one option is to look at cameras that don't need memory cards because they boast built-in storage.

Cameras with integrated memory aren't a new idea, by any means; as a matter of fact, I just bought a compact camera from 2003 that has built-in memory. (Sure it's only 11MB, but then it's only got a 3MP sensor – and I only paid $10 for it.)

But modern cameras with their own memory are quite a rare breed. So here's a quick rundown of the cameras currently on the market that enable you to get shooting without needing a separate card…

Compact cameras with built-in memory

The Ricoh GR IV family boasts 53GB of built-in memory (Image credit: James Artaius)

Interestingly enough, compacts are the most common – and the most affordable – cameras to feature built-in memory. At the top end of the market are Ricoh's GR family of premium APS-C compact cameras.

Half of the GR III lineup has been discontinued, with only the Ricoh GR IIIx and GR IIIx HDF still live products, but those will give you 2GB of storage – enough to keep you snapping, but not really a wholesale replacement for an SD card.

Unlike the Ricoh GR IV series, including the GR IV HDF and GR IV Monochrome, which boast a generous 53GB of memory – enough to make the microSD slot entirely optional.

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At the other end of the scale are some of the best Kodak cameras in the bargain compact realm. Indeed, three of the most popular models come with built-in memory – including the best-selling compact of 2025.

Both the Kodak Pixpro FZ45 and Pixpro FZ55 come with 63MB, while the Pixpro WPZ2 (one of the best waterproof cameras if you're on a budget) is a little more churlish at just 8MB. None of which will keep you shooting for very long without a card, despite the cameras' conservative pixel counts.

The brand's best bridge cameras come in with slightly more memory, as the Kodak Pixpro AZ255, AZ425 and AZ405 pack 67MB of memory, though the AZ653 carries a meagre 15MB.

Mirrorless cameras with built-in memory

(Image credit: James Artaius)

Sadly, if you're hoping that one of the everyman brands might come through in the clutch, you might be disappointed here. Canon, Nikon, Sony et al don't currently offer any cameras with built-in memory – meaning you're looking at one of the luxury camera brands.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, given their 100MP image sensors, Hasselblad's best medium format cameras come with mammoth 1TB SSDs inside. So if you own a Hasselblad X2D II, the original X2D or the 907X & CFV 100C, you don't even need to bother buying a CFexpress card.

When it comes to full frame, two of the best Leica cameras also enable you to shoot quite happily without a memory card: both the Leica M11-P and M11-D bring 256GB of storage to the party.

And less, but still not to be sniffed at, the Leica M11 and the Leica M EV1 each possess 64GB of memory – which is definitely enough for a few good shooting sessions.

Cameras that don't need a memory card (2026)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Camera Internal memory Card type Row 1 - Cell 0 Hasselblad 907X & CFV100C 1TB Row 1 - Cell 3 Row 2 - Cell 0 Hasselblad X2D 100C 1TB CFexpress Type B Row 3 - Cell 0 Hasselblad X2D II 100C 1TB CFexpress Type B Row 4 - Cell 0 Kodak Pixpro AZ255 67MB SD Row 5 - Cell 0 Kodak Pixpro AZ405 67MB SD Row 6 - Cell 0 Kodak Pixpro AZ425 67MB SD Row 7 - Cell 0 Kodak Pixpro AZ653 15MB SD Row 8 - Cell 0 Kodak Pixpro FZ45 63MB SD Row 9 - Cell 0 Kodak Pixpro FZ55 63MB SD Row 10 - Cell 0 Kodak Pixpro WPZ2 8MB SD Row 11 - Cell 0 Leica M11 64GB SD Row 12 - Cell 0 Leica M11-D 256GB Row 12 - Cell 3 Row 13 - Cell 0 Leica M11-P 256GB Row 13 - Cell 3 Row 14 - Cell 0 Leica M EV1 64GB SD Row 15 - Cell 0 Ricoh GR IIIx 2GB SD Row 16 - Cell 0 Ricoh GR IIIx HDF 2GB SD Row 17 - Cell 0 Ricoh GR IV 53GB microSD Row 18 - Cell 0 Ricoh GR IV HDF 53GB microSD Row 19 - Cell 0 Ricoh GR IV Monochrome 53GB microSD

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While the shortages are real, there are still cards on the market – but prices are soaring, so if you need more memory then I wouldn't waste any time. Take a look at the best memory cards, the best microSD cards and the best CFexpress cards – and make sure you have one of the best memory card readers, too.