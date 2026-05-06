Compact cameras are selling so well right now that finding one in stock is a challenge – but the newest list of bestsellers from Japan carries a common theme: Zoom.

Japanese retailer Yodobashi recently shared the list of bestselling compact cameras for the first half of April 2026. With a number of major camera brands headquartered in Japan, sales data from the region often hints at trends in the camera industry.

The latest list is topped by cameras that offer a zoom lens. Zoom has been traditionally much harder to find from smartphone cameras – though there are an increasing number of smartphones with big zoom ranges, like the Leica Lietzphone.

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Vlogging cameras, budget options, and large sensors are also common themes in Japan’s current best-selling compact cameras.

Compact cameras with zoom are among the trendiest options

The Panasonic Lumix TZ99 / TS99 (Image credit: Matthew Richards)

The list is topped by the Canon PowerShot SX740 HS, a point-and-shoot that mixes a 40x optical zoom with a 20.3MP 1/2.3-inch sensor and a pocketable design. While the retailer delivered enough backorders for the camera to sit at the top of the listings, the compact is out of stock. The camera is similarly out of stock at Canon’s US and UK webstores, hinting at high demand.

The Panasonic TZ99 / ZS99, which sits in the fifth place spot on the best-seller list, is also heavy on zoom. The camera puts a 30x optical zoom into a pocketable camera with a 1/2.3-inch sensor – and unlike Canon’s 40x compact zoom camera, it’s easy to find in stock.

Pairing a larger sensor with a zoom lens is a challenging balance, but it’s one that the Sony RX100 VII, which sits in eighth place, balances well. The camera is a 2019 launch, but the pocketable camera has an unusual mix of a larger one-inch sensor with a versatile 28-200mm equivalent optical zoom and 20 fps burst speeds. Another rare feature is that it still has a hidden pop-up viewfinder.

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The OM System Tough TG-7 – one of the most recommended waterproof cameras – offers an entirely different feature that’s hard to find on smartphones: a waterproof and shockproof design. The camera also has a 4x optical zoom – and a fantastic macro mode. It sits in 6th place.

Vlogging cameras are selling well

The Sony ZV-1 II (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

The zoom theme continues – albeit to a lesser extent – with the second-place model on the list, the Sony ZV-1 II. The ZV-1 II’s zoom lens is a smaller 2.7x, 18-50mm equivalent range, but it’s paired with a larger one-inch sensor. The ZV line is geared towards vloggers with its 4K video features, though it can still snap still photos as well. Unlike the SX740, the ZV-1 II is easier to find in stock.

Canon’s more video-oriented PowerShot also makes the list, as the V1 slides into 7th place. Yodobashi notes that it’s the PowerShot V1’s first time back on the after dropping out of the top ten for two months. While geared more towards video, the PowerShot V1 balances a 1.4-type with a lens that still has a bit of zoom with a 16-50mm equivalent.

Budget cameras remain popular

The Kodak Pixpro C1 (Image credit: Future)

Canon’s most affordable compact camera slides in third. The Canon IXY 650, which is called the PowerShot 360 HS A in the US, is the brand’s most affordable point-and-shoot. While it doesn’t have the zoom of the SX740 HS or the larger sensor of the G7 X Mark III, the more affordable PowerShot slides in with a 12x optical zoom and 20.2MP 1/2.3-inch sensor.

Budget cameras remain a popular option within the compact camera category – the Kodak PixPro C1 also slides into the top five. The affordable compact has a retro pocketable design, but the zoom is only digital, and image quality – and versatility – is limited.

Large sensor compacts are still in demand, but hard to find

The Ricoh GR IV (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

Two Ricoh GR series cameras round out the list in the ninth and tenth place spots: The GR IV and the GR IV Monochrome. Both of the APS-C sensor compact cameras are out of stock at Yodobashi – suggesting that if availability weren’t so limited, those cameras perhaps could have appeared higher on the list.

The full list of best-selling compact cameras for the first half of April 2026 at Yodobashi includes:

Canon PowerShot SX740 HS Sony ZV-1 II Canon IXY 650m / PowerShot 360 HS A Kodak Pixpro C1 Panasonic Lumix TZ99 / TS99 OM System TOUGH TG-7 Canon PowerShot V1 Sony RX100 VII Ricoh GR IV Ricoh GR IV Monochrome

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