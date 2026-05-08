A new Sony camera is coming next week, as an official teaser for the launch appearing across Sony Alpha's social media accounts.

With the tag line "Ready for the next R", the teasers ask everyone to mark their calendars for May 13, 9:30am EDT / 2:30pm BST / 11:30pm AEST.

Special event announcement on May 13th, 2026 | Sony - YouTube Watch On

Above: A YouTube page is all ready and waiting for the Sony official launch

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Unlike with some other teasers, there is no silhouetted camera shape to give us a clue in the teasers.

In Sony's current camera line-ups the letter R is used in its premium compact camera line-up – such as on the super-popular Sony RX100 VII which was launched way back in 2019. The letter R is also used on its range of high-resolution full-frame cameras – the latest of which, the Sony A7R V, was first released back to 2022. Both product lines feel ready for an update.

May 13 is shaping up to be an exciting day - with Canon also teasing a new camera on the same date.

We will be here to bring you all the news of the launches as and when they happen.

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