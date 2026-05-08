BREAKING: A new Sony Alpha camera is coming next week – and there is a big clue as to what it will be
Sony has shared a teaser on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram, hinting that a new Alpha mirrorless camera product is coming on May 13
A new Sony camera is coming next week, as an official teaser for the launch appearing across Sony Alpha's social media accounts.
With the tag line "Ready for the next R", the teasers ask everyone to mark their calendars for May 13, 9:30am EDT / 2:30pm BST / 11:30pm AEST.
Above: A YouTube page is all ready and waiting for the Sony official launch
Unlike with some other teasers, there is no silhouetted camera shape to give us a clue in the teasers.
In Sony's current camera line-ups the letter R is used in its premium compact camera line-up – such as on the super-popular Sony RX100 VII which was launched way back in 2019. The letter R is also used on its range of high-resolution full-frame cameras – the latest of which, the Sony A7R V, was first released back to 2022. Both product lines feel ready for an update.
May 13 is shaping up to be an exciting day - with Canon also teasing a new camera on the same date.
We will be here to bring you all the news of the launches as and when they happen.
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With more than a decade of experience writing about cameras and technology, Hillary K. Grigonis leads the US coverage for Digital Camera World. Her work has appeared in Business Insider, Digital Trends, Pocket-lint, Rangefinder, The Phoblographer, and more. Her wedding and portrait photography favors a journalistic style. She’s a former Nikon shooter and a current Fujifilm user, but has tested a wide range of cameras and lenses across multiple brands. Hillary is also a licensed drone pilot.
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