Sony’s most compact mirrorless camera is nearly half the cost of the trendy RX100 VII right now
The Sony ZV-E10, ZV-E10 II, and A6400 are all more affordable than the Sony RX100 VIII right now
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Point-and-shoot cameras are no longer the budget alternative to mirrorless cameras – or at least, the good compact cameras with larger sensors and a longer feature list are not. Thanks to steep discounts, two of Sony’s most compact mirrorless cameras actually sit far under the cost of the popular Sony RX100 VII.
The Sony RX100 VII is an impressively small camera that fits in a pocket, yet has a larger one-inch sensor, a 24-200mm equivalent zoom lens, and even manages to keep the viewfinder in the tiny design. That mix of size and features puts the camera at a $1,500 list price – a price that some Sony mirrorless models are easily beating right now.
A mirrorless camera won’t be as small and pocketable like the RX100 VII, but Sony’s crop-sensor mirrorless cameras are still travel-friendly, particularly when paired with a smaller lens. What APS-C mirrorless cameras like the Sony ZV-E10 and Sony A6400 lack in pocketability, they make up for in a lower price, a larger sensor, and a more ergonomic grip.
For video and content creators
The Sony ZV-E10 is the brand's smallest mirrorless camera still being produced. Geared more towards video than stills, the camera boasts 4K 30p video from its APS-C sensor. The flip-out LCD screen and autofocus are also great for vlogging.
Buy it if: You're looking for a compact mirrorless that's both affordable and capable of solid video quality.
Don't buy if: You don't like using tripods or gimbals, as the ZV-E10's lack of stabilization is disappointing. Also, avoid if you want a long battery life, need top-quality livestreaming, or need a viewfinder.
Sony is still offering the original ZV-E10 as a budget option, but the second-generation camera improves the sensor, battery life, autofocus, and more.
That price difference ups the video to a 4K 60p with almost no crop, a much better battery, better streaming options, cinematic vlog mode, and an autofocus mode designed specifically for product videos.
That addresses most of the complaints about the original, the big exception being that the camera still doesn't have in-body stabilization.
Buy it if: You need an affordable vlogging camera that still has excellent 4K quality and autofocusing abilities
Avoid it if: You're a photographer looking for a viewfinder and more physical controls, or if you want stabilization for steady video without a tripod.
For photographers
The ZV-E10 may be smaller, but the Sony A6400 is the better option for still photographers. This mirrorless still has a viewfinder, along with more controls to adjust photo settings. I've used the Sony A6400 myself, and it's an impressive camera considering the lower price point and the still rather compact size.
While excellent, if you want to shoot a lot of wildlife or action photography, I think the Sony A6700 is worth the price difference for its superior autofocus. But as a general camera for travel, portraits, landscapes, and the like, the A6400 has an excellent blend of features for the price.
For the most compact and affordable kit, pick it up with the 16-50mm lens. But if you want a reach closer to the zoom of the RX100 VII, try pairing it with the 18-135mm lens instead, or if you want to shoot portraits or low light, try the 50mm f/1.8 kit lens instead. Both add about another $300 to the cost.
Buy it if: You want a stills-focused camera that has the best balance between price and features, and still comes in a relatively portable body.
Don't buy if: You want to shoot a lot of wildlife or action, as the A6700 has the better feature set for those genres.
Seasonal sales have pushed the price of Sony’s APS-C mirrorless even lower. At $798, the ZV-E10 is almost half the cost of the RX100 VII, and that's including a kit lens! The vlogging-focused camera delivers 4K video and snappy autofocus in a rather compact design.
For still photographers, the Sony A6400 slides in at more than $500 less than that popular point-and-shoot. Unlike the ZV-E10, the Sony A6400 still has a viewfinder, making it the better choice for photographers.
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For more tiny cameras with big performance, take a look at the best travel cameras or the best compact cameras.
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With more than a decade of experience writing about cameras and technology, Hillary K. Grigonis leads the US coverage for Digital Camera World. Her work has appeared in Business Insider, Digital Trends, Pocket-lint, Rangefinder, The Phoblographer, and more. Her wedding and portrait photography favors a journalistic style. She’s a former Nikon shooter and a current Fujifilm user, but has tested a wide range of cameras and lenses across multiple brands. Hillary is also a licensed drone pilot.
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