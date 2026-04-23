Point-and-shoot cameras are no longer the budget alternative to mirrorless cameras – or at least, the good compact cameras with larger sensors and a longer feature list are not. Thanks to steep discounts, two of Sony’s most compact mirrorless cameras actually sit far under the cost of the popular Sony RX100 VII.

The Sony RX100 VII is an impressively small camera that fits in a pocket, yet has a larger one-inch sensor, a 24-200mm equivalent zoom lens, and even manages to keep the viewfinder in the tiny design. That mix of size and features puts the camera at a $1,500 list price – a price that some Sony mirrorless models are easily beating right now.

The Sony RX100 VII is a fantastic compact camera, but also a pricey one (Image credit: Rod Lawton/Digital Camera World)

A mirrorless camera won’t be as small and pocketable like the RX100 VII, but Sony’s crop-sensor mirrorless cameras are still travel-friendly, particularly when paired with a smaller lens. What APS-C mirrorless cameras like the Sony ZV-E10 and Sony A6400 lack in pocketability, they make up for in a lower price, a larger sensor, and a more ergonomic grip.

For video and content creators

ENDS APRIL 26 Save $100 Sony ZV-E10 with 16-50mm f/3.5-5.6 II lens: was $898 now $798 at BHPhoto The Sony ZV-E10 is the brand's smallest mirrorless camera still being produced. Geared more towards video than stills, the camera boasts 4K 30p video from its APS-C sensor. The flip-out LCD screen and autofocus are also great for vlogging. Buy it if: You're looking for a compact mirrorless that's both affordable and capable of solid video quality. Don't buy if: You don't like using tripods or gimbals, as the ZV-E10's lack of stabilization is disappointing. Also, avoid if you want a long battery life, need top-quality livestreaming, or need a viewfinder. Read the full Sony ZV-E10 review

ENDS APRIL 26 Save $200 Sony ZV-E10 II with 16-50mm f/3.5-5.6 Lens: was $1,298 now $1,098 at BHPhoto Sony is still offering the original ZV-E10 as a budget option, but the second-generation camera improves the sensor, battery life, autofocus, and more. That price difference ups the video to a 4K 60p with almost no crop, a much better battery, better streaming options, cinematic vlog mode, and an autofocus mode designed specifically for product videos. That addresses most of the complaints about the original, the big exception being that the camera still doesn't have in-body stabilization. Buy it if: You need an affordable vlogging camera that still has excellent 4K quality and autofocusing abilities Avoid it if: You're a photographer looking for a viewfinder and more physical controls, or if you want stabilization for steady video without a tripod. Read the full Sony ZV-E10 II review

For photographers

Seasonal sales have pushed the price of Sony’s APS-C mirrorless even lower. At $798, the ZV-E10 is almost half the cost of the RX100 VII, and that's including a kit lens! The vlogging-focused camera delivers 4K video and snappy autofocus in a rather compact design.

For still photographers, the Sony A6400 slides in at more than $500 less than that popular point-and-shoot. Unlike the ZV-E10, the Sony A6400 still has a viewfinder, making it the better choice for photographers.

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For more tiny cameras with big performance, take a look at the best travel cameras or the best compact cameras.