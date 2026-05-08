DJI teases date for premium Osmo Pocket 4P – there will be a dual-camera upgrade to the bestselling video camera after all
A DJI Osmo Pocket 4P with dual cameras – a rumor, first dashed, then very much confirmed today with a new teaser from DJI.
DJI has just put out a teaser for what can only be the dual camera version of the – Osmo Pocket 4P if the naming scheme remains the same.
The idea of a dual-camera variant of DJI's gimbal-based camera has been rumored for nearly two years, since the Pocket 3 arrived and sold over expectations. Massively so, in fact – reportedly over 10 million units (KR Asia report). The Pocket 3's market dominance was occasionally associated with supply troubles, such was its popularity.
It had an 11-month run as the top video camera in Japan according to BCN data, and, inevitably, many expected its sequel to bring a raft of major upgrades.
When it did arrive, the Pocket 4 turned out to be more of a refinement, as I covered in Pocket 3 v Pocket 4. Now, though, we can see from this teaser that DJI had the anticipated premium dual-camera model up its sleeve all along.
DJI's teaser doesn't reveal the full feature set, but we can be reasonably confident that it'll beat the Pocket 4 in every category.
It's also possible to see, in the picture, the lens specs. Given that, we should expect:
- Main camera sensor to match Pocket 4 with 1-inch sensor
- 3x optical zoom
- 240fps 4K maximum
- 10-bit D-Log
- Rotating touch-screen – possibly larger than 2-inches, though any significant change would mean a larger device and bigger accessories, which feels implausible to me.
- Wi-Fi 6 and USB 3.1 connectivity
- Impossible to see from the image, but perhaps a bigger battery grip built-in? The detachable handle may be too little for 'Pro' use?
- Built-in beauty / glamour AI tools for vloggers
I am less convinced than some commentators that we'll see much of a change in size, but one big feature that DJI has had success with in its drone range is adding an axis to the gimbal to rotate the camera. At the moment even the Pocket 4 has a 3-megapixel crop for its portrait mode.
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It's entirely my speculation, but there is clearly potential for premium vloggers here. Adding this exact feature distinguishes the Mini Pto drone range – currently DJI Mini 5 Pro – and makes it premium. Why not here?
Either way, we now know that this is definitely coming, and can expect to find out more soon – "Stay Tuned" is all we're told.
With over 20 years of expertise as a tech journalist, Adam brings a wealth of knowledge across a vast number of product categories, including timelapse cameras, home security cameras, NVR cameras, photography books, webcams, 3D printers and 3D scanners, borescopes, radar detectors… and, above all, drones.
Adam is our resident expert on all aspects of camera drones and drone photography, from buying guides on the best choices for aerial photographers of all ability levels to the latest rules and regulations on piloting drones.
He is the author of a number of books including The Complete Guide to Drones, The Smart Smart Home Handbook, 101 Tips for DSLR Video and The Drone Pilot's Handbook.
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