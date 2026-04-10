The Kodak FZ55 and C1 again dominate Japan's sales charts – but they couldn't be more different

Unsurprisingly, cheap and cheerful compact cameras continue to rule Japan's market for another month, as the latest sales figures from BCN+R reveal – and two Kodak Pixpro models have held their ground at the top for months.

The Kodak Pixpro FZ55 and Kodak Pixpro C1 are almost always constantly high up the best-seller charts.

What both cameras have in common is incredible affordability: the FZ55 retails for only $139.99 / £119 / AU$197, while the C1 is even cheaper at $99 / £79.99 / AU$140. But beyond their price tag, these two compacts are actually quite different, making the choice more about style, use, and what kind of shooting experience you want.

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1. Kodak Pixpro FZ55 | Black

2. Kodak Pixpro C1 | Black

3. Fujifilm Instax Mini Evo | Black

4. Canon PowerShot SX740 HS | Black

5. Kodak Pixpro C1 | Brown

6. OM System Tough TG-7 | Black

7. Fujifilm Instax Mini Evo | Brown

8. Canon PowerShot SX740 HS | Silver

9. Panasonic Lumix TZ99/ ZS99 | Black

10. Canon IXY 650 M (aka Elph 360 HS A / Ixus 285 HS A) | Silver

Sales data compiled by BCN+R, which aggregates nationwide sales figures from major electronic retailers and online platforms across Japan.

5x zoom vs. retro compact camera charm

Both compact cameras are highly affordable – but their differences are quickly visible to the naked eye, and in real-world use.

The FZ55 follows a more traditional point-and-shoot design, echoing early digital compacts, while the C1 leans into retro styling and a more lifestyle-oriented appeal.

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Specs-wise, the FZ55 uses a 16MP 1/2.3-inch sensor while the C1 drops to a smaller 13MP 1/3-inch chip. While neither sensor is large by modern standards, the FZ55's slightly bigger sensor allows for capturing more light, resulting in better low-light performance and improved dynamic range.

One of the key dividers is the lens – the FZ55 offers a 5x optical zoom (28-140mm equivalent), whereas the C1 has a fixed wide-angle lens that relies on a 4x digital zoom , limiting detail and compositional flexibility.

The FZ55 is a proven user-friendly device since its launch in 2022 – something for travel, casual shooting, or learning basic compositions. The C1, which appeared last year, on the other hand, targets a younger, more social-first crowd – its flip screen makes operational and technical control just incredibly easy.

March's top 10

The Fujifilm Mini Evo is a popular instant camera, letting you shoot digital and print analog (Image credit: Gavin Stoker/Digital Camera World)

The BCN+R best-selling compact camera chart has remained relatively stable. Models like OM System's Tough T-7 or Canon's PowerShot SX740 HS Lite version are familiar faces.

The most notable shift comes from the Fujifilm Instax Mini Evo, with the Black version climbing from 7th to 3rd place, while the Brown variant makes an even bigger jump from 14th to 7th in March rankings.

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